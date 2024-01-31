The Big Picture Sex scenes in cinema have changed in prominence throughout the decades, reflecting societal attitudes towards sexuality and cultural influences.

The 2010s saw a decline in mainstream representation of sexuality in movies, but 2023 marked a resurgence with numerous films embracing explicit sex scenes, like Poor Things.

The new wave of filmmakers in the 2020s draw inspiration from sensual works of the past and are unafraid to depict sexual intimacy in a variety of creative and visually captivating ways.

In 1933, sex and cinema merged for the first time (per The Independent) with a sex scene in the 1933 Czech film Ecstasy. Imagery that implied or evoked sex was common in films before 1933, but Ecstasy went so far as to depict physical intimacy on screen. This early example of two folks boning on-screen reflects how deeply intertwined sex and cinema have always been. Even when the Hays Code (which impacted American cinema from 1934 to 1968) tied the hands of filmmakers when it came time to depict people being intimate, iconic instances of symbolism (like trains entering tunnels) communicated the idea that characters on-screen were being freaks in the sheets.

2023 features like Oppenheimer, Saltburn, Poor Things, Mars One, and so many others kept the tradition of unforgettable cinema sex scenes alive and well. These features were especially vibrant in their embrace of sex given that mainstream American cinema of the 2010s was largely devoid of notable scenes concerning “afternoon delight.” By the end of the 2010s, the absence of such sequences inspired major news outlets to begin running editorials talking about Hollywood shunning sex in movies. Meanwhile, the February 2021 RS Benedict essay "Everyone Is Beautiful and No One Is Horny" perfectly captured the odd dynamic at play in 2010s cinema, where men with Godlike bodies dominated the screen yet sexual attraction between humans was scarce. Many entries in the cinematic landscape of 2023 did suggest sex in notable movies is coming back a little bit…but it’s certainly in a different form than in generations past.

The Prominence of Sex Scenes Changes From Decade to Decade

The Cinema of today is always in conversation with the cinema of the past. Cinematic norms of yesteryear get subverted down the line to make today's subversive form-breaking indie features. Sex is the same way, with its presence in films ebbing and flowing in terms of prominence throughout the history of American cinema. For instance, the 1970s saw a flood of auteur-driven cinema that delivered explicit sex scenes that vividly realized the emotions of characters that would previously be rendered through a train entering a tunnel in American movies of the 50s and 60s.

Adult movies like Debbie Does Dallas and Deep Throat also burst into the mainstream as big-screen successes that everybody watched. The 1980s, meanwhile, saw sexuality getting more repressed in mainstream cinema in favor of nostalgic escapism. It was the decade of Ronald Reagan and the AIDS panic, both of which caused people to clutch their pearls more closely and see sex as seedy. Engaging in some "Wham bam thank you ma'am" in film was now something teenagers did to ensure they’d get slaughtered by masked killers or a practice teen boys lusted after in disposable comedies.

While sexually charged titles like Body Heat and Desert Hearts still made their way to theaters, it was a far cry from the days of the 1970s, a decade that birthed projects like The Devils and Klute. Similarly, 2010s cinema and its lack of interest in carnal embrace was both a response to the preceding decade and external real-world factors. The 2000s saw a renaissance of the sex comedy (kicked off by imitations of the 1999 hit American Pie), culminating in foul-mouthed comedies channeling the vibes of Judd Apatow flooding theaters. Nostalgia for the 1970s (as evidenced by the avalanche of remakes of movies from that era) also inevitably allowed some of the sexual politics of that decade to creep back into theaters. Filmmakers and studio executives of the 2010s, eager to chart their own creative course, inevitably opted to make new films detached from those artistic norms.

Why Did the 2010s Backpedal on Sex in Movies?

However, even considering the inevitability of 2010s cinema differentiating itself from 2000s cinema, the 2010s became a wasteland for mainstream representation of any kind of sexuality or horniness. With studios abandoning mid-budget dramas and comedies in this decade, go-to vessels to explore sex in movies vanished. There were no more opportunities for titles like Showgirls, Boogie Nights, or The Age of Innocence to get financing and theatrical releases. Plus, Disney’s dominance of the decade’s cinema (and accumulation of box office grosses rival studios wanted to replicate) ensured that the de facto norm for theatrical features in the 2010s was super sanitized fare not meant to alienate any age demographic or country. Everybody wanted to make the next Avengers, but few wanted to finance movies heavy on rolls in the hay.

The 2010s American cinema scene committed to this aversion to sex to the very end of the decade, a byproduct of the innately puritanical nature of American society in general. You must put in the effort to consciously depict sex (and those engaging in it) positively because the default norm in America is to view sex as “bad.” Knocking boots is something you can joke about in a Ryan Reynolds film (usually by referring to assigned male-at-birth genitals with an annoying nickname). Jumping somebody’s bones can be used to label a character (especially a woman) a villain. It can be used as a springboard to an R-rated comedy protagonist learning the joys of heterosexual monogamous relationships. In mainstream American cinema, sex is not something that’s supposed to be explored in an in-depth fashion or depicted with any degree of humanity. Especially gay sex. That’s icky and against the wishes of Mike Pence!

Inevitably, the 2020s would try and subvert how 2010s cinema caved into these societal standards. 2010s cinema wanted to provide a rebuke to Zack and Miri Make a Porno. Now, Barry Keoghan and a grave would provide a rebuke to Deadpool.

How Were the Sex Scenes of 2023 Unique?

All throughout 2023, movies of all genres seemed to be getting in touch with their horny side. Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh boned in a conference room during an Oppenheimer dream sequence, three of the four Joy Ride protagonists had elaborate, separate sexual experiences in a hotel in a single montage, while Emma Stone's Bella Baxter embraced boning as a tool to expand her vision of the world in Poor Things. Plus, there were also titles like Saltburn, Beau is Afraid, Passages, and Dicks: The Musical that weren’t afraid to depict on-screen physical intimacy. The best of these 2023 sex scenes, though, easily belonged to the Brazilian feature The Battle.

One of the feature’s 21 single-take sequences is a sex scene between protagonist Lillian (Pâmela Germano) and Angela (Isamara Castilho). Their intertwining bodies are captured in warped images that only give viewers distorted fragments of their intimate contact. Even with these visuals detached from reality, we can feel their passion for one another and the solace they find in caressing each other’s bodies during a time of intense strife. Fascist forces are trying to erase leftist activists like Lillian and Angela from existence. These two women making each other feel truly alive sexually is a direct affront to that erasure. Writer/director Vera Egito captures this sexual experience in such a stunningly creative and impressionistically steamy manner that it’ll leave any viewer’s jaw on the floor.

This superb scene from The Battle is an especially perfect example of why sex scenes are such a treat to witness in movies. They open the door to exploring very specific emotions, unique imagery, and simply transfixing visuals that you couldn’t uncover in any other scenario. The films of 2023 were in tune with the joys of just lingering on characters porking, while the various movies of this year also found fascinatingly varying ways of capturing sexual intimacy. Passages, for instance, captured its two lead male characters doing the horizontal tango in unbroken aloof shots that often accentuated the rawness of their physical encounters. Joy Ride, meanwhile, embraced rapid-fire editing in cutting between three different people’s sexual euphoria. This comedy also employed certain stylized touches to accentuate that joy, such as the thrill of receiving cunnilingus being represented by a dude giving oral pleasure to Audrey (Ashley Park) with all the speed of a hummingbird.

Of course, it’s not like the process of amorous congress just suddenly started existing once January 1, 2020, occurred… how come 2020s cinema has suddenly embraced doing the nasty on-screen again? One element in play must be the COVID-19 pandemic. With people isolated in their homes from other human beings for months on end, folks inevitably got touch starved. With that experience, it’s likely everyone from general moviegoers to filmmakers was reminded how good it can be to live vicariously through cinematic characters engaging in the kind of physical intimacy COVID temporarily made impossible.

2023 Shows a Shift in the Way Sex Is Shown in Movies

The 2020s have also ushered in newer filmmakers whose cinematic influences are different from newbie directors in the 2010s. Fresh directors in the 2010s seemed to be mostly inspired by sanitized mainstream projects from the 1980s. By contrast, fresh voices in the 2020s like Isabel Sandoval, Aimee Kuge, and Numa Perrier have referenced deeply sensual works of the past from directors like Pedro Almodóvar, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and Karyn Kusama as influencing their works and passion to become filmmakers. With this shift in cinematic influences comes a shift in the kind of cinema dominating the culture. A new generation of directors was inspired by movies that recognized how beautiful and exciting sexual intimacy is in cinema. Unlike notable new directors in 2010s cinema like Colin Trevorrow, Rupert Sanders, or Anthony and Joe Russo, these 2020s voices aren’t afraid of sex. They embrace this aspect of reality in their cinematic exploits.

Bringing over the influence of those vintage filmmakers and using them as a springboard to exciting new visions of what sex can look like on film is already inspiring some terrific new sex scenes in modern cinema. Much like how porking scenes of the 1970s wanted to offer something different compared to subliminally sexual material of the 1940s, 2020s sex scenes are also embracing new conventions and norms. Even competition in the age of OnlyFans and Google Images is inspiring thrilling new evolutions of scenes depicting people “taking one old eye to the optometrist.” People have access to more sexual visual materials than ever before in today’s world, which can be a positive for mainstream movies rather than something that renders boning scenes irrelevant. For one thing, it can inspire more creatively audacious sexual material (like all the sexual mayhem in Saltburn) meant to give viewers something they can’t get on their phones.

However, this phenomenon can also provoke new ways of communicating physical intimacy. The 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off a year of fresh sexual visual conventions with its famously horny line-up of indie films jam-packed with people shagging. Those titles set a bar for visually inventive depictions of sex that the rest of the year’s cinema was all too happy to reach for. Oppenheimer, for instance, used the innately clinical nature of Christopher Nolan’s work to create an intentionally disorienting sexual dream sequence set in an interrogation room that was a little bit hot, a little bit rage-inducing, and a whole lot unnerving. It was a perfectly complicated scene hinging on striking imagery that offered vivid insight into the mind of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Poor Things, meanwhile, used off-kilter camerawork and super over-the-top physicality in its sex scenes to accentuate the entire movie’s offbeat atmosphere. Then, of course, there was the unforgettable bedroom rodeo in The Battle, which used surrealistic imagery to capture very realistic emotions of becoming deeply intimate with another person.

Watching these scenes, one isn’t just left thinking “Oh, I could’ve just watched that at home” and, happily, one also isn’t reminded of classic features from Almodóvar and Weerasethakul. New and exciting forms of visual language for depicting fornication were established by Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and The Battle (among others). These titles reminded viewers of the power of sensual cinema and opened up tantalizing doors for how modern feature-length movies can still offer fresh sexual material in the era of OnlyFans.

Sex Scenes Are Important, We Can’t Lose Them Again

Sex scenes don’t need to justify their existence. Sometimes, it’s fun to just watch people sing and dance in a musical, and sometimes, it’s just fun to watch attractive people getting laid. However, sex scenes can have much larger profound meanings for the movies they inhabit. The Battle used its sex scene to further flesh out the humanity of the leftist protestors that became “the disappeared” in Brazil’s history. Poor Things used sex to explore the psyche of Bella Baxter. Most urgently, films that aren’t afraid to openly talk about sex can also provide cinematic narratives that normalize the experiences of sex workers, a population constantly dehumanized in the real world. Titles like Kokomo City, Working Girls, Tangerine, Jezebel, and others run away from America’s puritanical tendencies to use the mold of cinema to tell stories of the oft-ignored. Sex workers are human beings, that’s a reality no amount of societally normalized sex-shaming can remove. It’s also a reality that those movies are deeply and powerfully in touch with.

This is the power of making cinema that acknowledges the reality that sex happens. Such cinema was basically banished from the mainstream in the 2010s largely thanks to most American movie studios wanting to become the next Disney. 2023 showed this norm getting chipped away and 2024 Sundance Film Festival titles like Love Lies Bleeding, How to Have Sex, and Sasquatch Sunset (among others) reportedly heavy on scenes showing people riding the Bony Express suggest this trend could continue into the subsequent year.

However, viewers must not get complacent. Just because Saltburn’s erotically charged drain slurping turned into a TikTok meme doesn’t mean that American cinema has suddenly gone back to the mid-1970s in terms of the prominence of boinking scenes. 2023 titles like Cannibal Mukbang, The Battle, and Poor Things paved a road for what sexually conscious features across all kinds of genres could look like in the modern world. They teased an exciting future. It’s up to the public to demand more of these titles and especially further variations on what smashing on-screen can look like. After all, sex has existed on-screen dating back to 1933. It’s a part of the fabric of movies itself. To revert to the erasure of cinematic sex scenes from the 2010s would be to eliminate one of the greatest joys of cinema.

Poor Things is now playing in theaters.

