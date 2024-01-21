Get ready to dive back into the gritty and seductive world of crime with the upcoming Sexy Beast prequel series. Building on the legacy of the 2000 cult classic film directed by Jonathan Glazer, this Paramount+ series promises to unravel the untold backstory of the original movie’s friends-turned-enemies: Gal Dove (James McArdle) and Don Logan (Emun Elliott).

Set against the dynamic backdrop of 1990s London, the series takes viewers on an exhilarating expedition through the fast-paced city and its many temptations. Unveiling the hidden agenda that drives the plot, prepare yourself as the much younger versions of Gal and Don get their first taste of the underworld and slowly ascend from small-town thieves to feared gangsters.

Without further ado, here is everything we know so far about the Sexy Beast prequel series.

When Is the 'Sexy Beast' Prequel Series Coming Out?

The much anticipated Sexy Beast series, consisting of eight episodes, is scheduled for its premiere on January 25, exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States and other international regions where the streaming service is available.

The streaming platform is home to renowned shows, from the Golden Globe-nominated Lawmen: Bass Reeves to the recent Frasier reboot. Paramount+ members can look forward to the platform's upcoming project, Season 2 of Tokyo Vice starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe, releasing on February 8, 2024.

Watch the Trailer for the 'Sexy Beast' Prequel Series

The trailer for Sexy Beast pulls audiences into the criminal underworld of 1990s London. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the bustling metropolis and its hedonistic nightlife scene, the clip offers a sneak peek into the much younger version of well-known characters from the original Sexy Beast movie.

The prequel series of Sexy Beast delves into the tumultuous friendship-slash-partnership between two best friends embracing the life of crime. Gal Dove (McArdle) and Don Logan (Elliott) have been partners in crime for as long as they can remember. Originating as petty criminals in a small town, these inseparable companions find themselves attracted by the enticing allure of 1990s East London. Temptation lurks at every corner, from Gal’s love affair with adult film star DeeDee Harrison (Greene) to being ensnared in criminal entanglements orchestrated by emerging gangster Teddy Bass (Moyer).

As tensions rise, Sexy Beast chronicles the complexities of Gal and Don’s relationship, navigating through the complexities of their friendship amidst the alluring chaos of the city’s criminal underbelly.

'Sexy Beast' Prequel Series Episode List

Take a look at the episode list for Sexy Beast:

Season 1, Episode 1: “More”

Season 1, Episode 2: “Donny, Donny, Donny”

Season 1, Episode 3: “Won't Soon Forget This”

Season 1, Episode 4: “Always Wanted To See That Place…”

Season 1, Episode 5: “Trouble Is Real”

Season 1, Episode 6: “The Stag”

Season 1, Episode 7: “You and Me”

Season 1, Episode 8: “Think Of The Money”

Who Is in the Cast of the 'Sexy Beast' Prequel Series?

Image via Paramount+

In Paramount+’s Sexy Beast, James McArdle takes on the role of Gal Dove, recognized for his portrayal of Deacon Mark Burton in Mare of Easttown and Timm Karlo in Andor. Emun Elliot assumes the role of Don Logan, with a background that includes memorable roles as the Black Watch Sergeant Major in The King’s Man and Marillion in Game of Thrones. The ensemble also features Sarah Greene as Deedee Harrison, Tamsin Greig as Ceilia, Don’s assertive older sister, and Stephen Moyer as Teddy Bass.

The show is supported by a stellar supporting cast including Eliza Bennett (Dynasty), Clea Martin (Hanna), Nicholas Nunn (The Victim), Peter Ferdinando (The Letter For The King), John Dagleish (The Third Day), Robbie Gee (Motherland), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Lex Shrapnel (Infiniti), Cally Lawrence (Who Is Alice), David Kennedy (Hollyoaks), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Greenwing), Ralph Brown (Godfather of Harlem), Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders), and Alice Bailey Johnson (This Is Going to Hurt).

What Is the 'Sexy Beast' Prequel Series About?

Image via Paramount+

Check out the official Paramount+ synopsis for the Sexy Beast prequel series:

“James McArdle (Mare of Easttown, Angels in America) is Gal Dove, and Emun Elliott (The Rig, The Gold) is Don Logan – the duo are best friends and small-town thieves, living the good life in ‘90s East London. Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters, Normal People) is Deedee Harrison, a captivating adult film star whose ambitions to control her own personal destiny and her love affair with Gal Dove put her in danger. Stephen Moyer (Shots Fired, True Blood) is Teddy Bass, a treacherous, rising name in the gangster world, who seduces Gal and Don into his criminal web, and Tamsin Greig (Episodes, Friday Night Dinner) is Don’s pathologically controlling and formidable older sister Cecilia.”

The Paramount+ prequel series is based on the 2000 film Sexy Beast, directed by Glazer. The original movie centers around the older Gal Dover, portrayed by Ray Winstone, an ex-criminal who, after a life immersed in the dark underworld, decides to retire to his Spanish villa with his wife. However, all peace is shattered with the unexpected arrival of his nemesis, Don Logan, played by Ben Kingsley. Don presents a tempting proposition: one final, high-stakes heist involving an underwater bank robbery. Despite Gal’s initial reluctance, he ultimately decides to risk everything to protect the woman he loves. The 2000 film is celebrated for its punchy narrative and bold performances, earning Kingsley nominations for both the BAFTA and Academy Awards.

Who Is Making the 'Sexy Beast' Prequel Series?

Image via Paramount+

The prequel series of Sexy Beast is a production by AC Chapter One and Anonymous Content, in collaboration with Paramount Television International Studios, the global studio arm of Paramount Global. Executive producers include Michael Caleo, Nicole Clemens, Antony Smith, Michael Scheel, JC Acosta, Alastair Galbraith, and David Caffrey, along with the original film’s writers, David Scinto and Louis Mellis. Paramount Global Content Distribution is responsible for distributing the series. The filming took place in Liverpool.