The Big Picture The prequel series to Sexy Beast is set to arrive on Paramount+ on January 25, 2024.

The announcement comes with first-look images of the cast, which includes James McArdle, Emun Elliot, Stephen Moyer, and Sarah Greene.

The eight-episode series explores the backstory and origins of characters from the 2000 crime film, particularly the relationship between Gal Dove and Don Logan.

Sexy Beast, a prequel series to Jonathan Glazer's 2000 crime film of the same name, is headed to Paramount+. The series is set to arrive on January 25, 2024. The release date announcement was accompanied by first-look images of the upcoming series. The images reintroduce characters from the original movie, including the menacing Don Logan who is now played by Emun Elliott and Gary 'Gal' Dove, who is portrayed by James McArdle in the prequel series. Stephen Moyer is also part of the ensemble as Teddy Bass. Sarah Greene is also seen in the new images as DeeDee Gary’s love interest (Gary’s wife in the original film), previously played by Amanda Redman.

The eight-episode series is set in the criminal world of London during the 1990s. It will explore the backstory and origins of the familiar characters, particularly focusing on the early relationship and dynamics between Gal Dove and Don Logan, who were originally played by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley, respectively. The original movie also starred Ian McShane as Teddy Bass.

Glazer's 2000 film currently has an 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.3 rating on IMDB from over 65,000 reviews. It received critical acclaim for its intense storyline and powerful performances. The film garnered several awards and nominations as well, with Kingsley's portrayal of Don Logan earning him nominations for both the BAFTA and Academy Awards.

Newly Released ‘Sexy Beast’ Images Capture the Enigma of the Original Movie

The stylish new images capture the tense plot and character dynamics that made the original movie so beloved. In addition to exploring the earlier dynamics of Don Logan and Gal Dove, the series also focuses on Gal's evolving relationship with DeeDee. McArdle, who previously starred in Mare of Easttown, expressed appreciation at being able to be part of the enigmatic story. “I feel very fortunate to be a part of this world. The original story leaves so much space for us all to wonder what happened within Gal and Don’s friendship in the years prior. I’m looking forward to everyone being able to rediscover these characters and find out,” McArdley stated.

While McArdle, Elliott, Moyer, and Greene lead the ensemble cast, other supporting cast members include Eliza Bennett, Clea Martin, Nicholas Nunn, Tamsin Grieg, and Peter Ferdinando, among others. The series wrapped filming in Liverpool earlier this year and comes as a collaborative effort between AC Chapter One and Anonymous Content, working in association with Paramount Television International Studios (PTIS). Its executive production team comprises Michael Caleo, Nicole Clemens, Antony Smith, Michael Scheel, JC Acosta, Alastair Galbraith, and David Caffrey. David Scinto and Louis Mellis, the original movie's writers, returned as executive producers as well.

Sexy Beast will be available to stream on Paramount Plus, globally, from January 25, 2024. You can catch up on the original film in the meantime and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

