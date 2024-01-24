The Big Picture The Sexy Beast prequel series takes audiences back to 1990s London with meticulously designed sets and authentic locations, creating a vibrant and volatile world.

The costumes in the series play a significant role in revealing the characters' personalities, with each outfit reflecting their individual traits and roles in the criminal underworld.

While the series explores the criminal underworld and the friendship between Gal and Don, a powerful love story between Gal and Deedee serves as the anchor, challenging Gal's position and ultimately shaping his destiny.

It's nearly time to descend back into the criminal underworld of London with Paramount+'s Sexy Beast prequel series. Set in the 1990s before Don Logan (Ben Kingsley) pressured a retired Gal Dove (Ray Winstone) to go on one last heist in Jonathan Glazer's debut film, the show will follow the pair as friends and small-time criminal compatriots before everything fell apart. Ahead of the release this week, Collider can exclusively share a new featurette that walks through the "vibrant and volatile" world they inhabit. From the locales that whisk the cast back in time to the outfits designed to fit each character's story, the team went to great lengths to bring the time period, and the story of Gal and Don, back to life.

Sexy Beast relied on several heavily-detailed sets to give audiences the feeling of 1990s London. Gal's flat was designed to feel expensive with a taste for vintage, giving a window into his personality, while public gathering places like the pub are dingy, smoky, and, according to the cast, feel and smell real. The series won't lack for unique settings with lavish parties, luxurious mansions, resorts, and local arcades shown, but filming also takes place across multiple countries and cities, including Liverpool in England and Spain, where the original film was set. Returning to Spain allowed the crew to create character arcs for Gal and others that explained how they wound up where the 2000 film began.

Costumes, too, play a deep role in how Sexy Beast will reveal who its characters are. Sarah Greene's younger version of adult film star Deedee is described as "everybody's muse" in the prequel, donning shimmering '90s fashion and taking on various guises for whatever is needed of her. The big contrast is between James McArdle's Gal and Emun Elliott's Don. Where Gal dresses with supreme confidence and a vintage gangster vibe, his friend is a stuffed shirt who constantly tries to look almost militaristic. The domineering Cecilia (Tamsin Greig) and her ruthless crime boss brother Teddy Bass (Stephen Moyer) - originally played by Ian McShane - also have their own looks that reflect their respective strong and "man behind the curtain" personalities. Everything comes together to create a world that one of the directors, Alex Eslam, and the team believe feels like a vibrant period piece and yet surprisingly modern.

'Sexy Beast' Will Tell the Dangerous Love Story of Gal and Deedee

Close

While Sexy Beast is very much about the criminal underworld and the friendship between partners Gal and Don, a powerful love story appears to be the anchor of the series. Gal and Deedee spark a dangerous love affair that threatens his precarious position as a small town crook. By the time of the film, the couple are happily married and enjoying life in Spain when Don reappears. The series will likely show how Gal's mindset changes upon meeting Deedee and how he ultimately escapes the grasp of Teddy Bass's rising criminal empire. That said, the film is proof that getting out of that world is never truly possible for Gal, even if he and Deedee find their happy ending.

Original screenwriters Louis Mellis and David Scinto were involved as executive producers on the Sexy Beast prequel series with Michael Caleo serving as showrunner. In addition to the main cast, Eliza Bennett, Clea Martin, Nicholas Nunn, Peter Ferdinando, John Dagleish, Robbie Gee, Paul Kaye, Lex Shrapnel, Cally Lawrence, David Kennedy, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Ralph Brown, Nitin Ganatra, and Alice Bailey Johnson round out the call sheet.

Paramount+'s Sexy Beast prequel series premieres globally on January 25. Check out the new featurette below:

Watch on Paramount+