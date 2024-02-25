The Big Picture Sexy Beast follows the early relationship of Gal Dove and Don Logan in 1990s London underworld.

While Don comes from a troubled past, Gal's motive for gangster life seems unclear, raising questions about his character's intentions.

Gal's perfection and unclear motives create a lack of stakes in the series, as the audience knows his future due to it being a prequel.

Sexy Beast, developed by Michael Caleo, is a prequel to the 2000 British crime drama of the same name, originally conceived by Louis Mellis and David Scinto. The series follows the exploits and early relationship between the main characters from the film, Gal Dove (James McArdle) and Don Logan (Emun Elliott) as the two best friends fall deeper into the 1990s London underworld. Add Gal's forbidden romance to the mix with the adult film actress Deedee (Sarah Greene), and the stage is set for a proper gangster tale. The series delivers on its name as a stylish, hyper-violent, east-end gangster drama, but the problem is that Gal Dove doesn't seem to have any reason to be involved in gangster life.

Who Are Gal Dove and Don Logan in ‘Sexy Beast’?

Gal Dove is the plucky, slick-haired, sun-loving protagonist of the series. He is equal parts gentleman and thief and the best friend and partner and crime of the resident nutter, Don Logan. McArdle plays the role well; Gal is likable to a fault, as calm as can be and extraordinarily moral for a gangster. The dichotomy between the two is set up in the very first scene of the series. In a tip of the hat to the original film, a young Gal Dove reclines in the sun, hands lazily dragging through crystal clear water. He wrings the water from a towel onto his lightly toasted English belly. With his trademark sunglasses on, he revels in the heat at home on what the audience might believe is a beach. After all, that seems to be Gal's favorite spot. The camera pulls back to reveal that he is, in fact, on a rooftop somewhere in London's east end, hands dipped into a rickety kiddie pool, dreamily staring into a big blue sky.

While Gal enjoys baking in the sun, Don (played originally by Ben Kingsley) comes to visit him. Don, by comparison, is tightly wound, neatly dressed and skittish. He approaches the blissfully unaware Don in a series of shots, hesitant to reveal his face, carrying a shotgun in his hand, with a purpose in his stride that indicates he means business. He approaches Gal, looks over him, and points the gun right at him, inches from his face. And he pulls the trigger, click! There is nothing but laughter as Don jokes that he could have blown Gal's face off. Gal doesn't flinch; he regards Don in his usual manner. Don is, after all, just being Don. Don is crazy, deeply traumatized and loves violence. He is a rabid dog on a leash that Gal holds, as demonstrated in their early robbery of an underground casino. The manager is reluctant to open the safe. Don beats him, and Gal tells him to stop, but before they leave, Gal orders Don to bite the man's fingers off. Don puts them in his mouth and snarls; the manager somehow remembers the combination, and Bob's your uncle. They get the money, and it's off to the races with the loot, where they party all night.

Gal Dove's Backstory Doesn't Match His Intentions

Criminality is, by and large, a product of an antisocial personality. Gangsters are products of dysfunctional environments, born into unjust or impossible circumstances where their criminality is often a way of surviving. If someone is born in abject poverty, it makes sense that stealing might be a way to get away from it. If someone is subject to routine abuse and violence, then it can be a way of protecting oneself from further violence. Whatever the reasons, and there is always a reason, it is essential to know them to understand their motivation. This is especially true with stories about gangsters and anti-hero characters where their outrageous and dangerous behavior begs the question, why? Just about all the characters in Sexy Beast are traumatized and either want money, power or status as a way of escaping their torment.

Deedee, for example, got into sex work as a naive child, and it tore her family apart. She lives in the shadow of that shame, and every move she makes is filtered through that. What does she want? She wants control over her life, her body, and her image. Don is a victim of horrendous sexual abuse at the hands of his father. His sister then murdered their father, and this helped shape Don into the lovable psychopath that he is. Why did Don get involved in the gangster life? He was born into violence. He also wanted to please his sister because she defended him. Crime will get them the money and respect they need to expand their family casino business.

On the other hand, Gal seems to have chosen the gangster life because someone took his soccer field away. Seriously. In a scene between Don and Deedee, the dashing devil-may-care thief sashes up to the budding starlet and introduces himself. Beaming with pride, he tells her he is a thief, and she asks him about it. She wants to know how a person chooses to become a thief. Gal recounts a story where the queen visited his neighborhood. In preparation for the visit, the Council renovated a patch of concrete where the boys played soccer, and after their visit, it was torn down. Gal tells Deedee that it was at that moment he knew he wanted to be a criminal because those rich jerks took away his soccer field. It doesn't add up, and compared to Logan's childhood history of sexual abuse, it seems entirely ridiculous.

Gal Dove's Motives Remain Unclear in 'Sexy Beast'

Gal is perfect. Too perfect. He has a decent family — his father has a slight problem with gambling, but the ambiance at their dinners is one of love and care. He has an unusually loyal best friend, who, although he is crazy, seems to revere Gal. Furthermore, he can inherit his girlfriend's father's business and make real money. His girlfriend seems to love him to boot. So it begs the question, why choose a violent entire life of backstabbing, death, and decadence? What is Gal running from, and what does he want besides to sit on the beach all day? Why does he feel the need to escape? What does Gal Dove want? The reasons are entirely unclear.

It is as if Gal knows he will get away with it, somehow aware of his future in the film his character was born in. This is a severe problem for the character if the audience has to invest their time in a show. There must be some jeopardy to establish the stakes. This is also a general problem of prequels, where the audience knows they will survive whatever adventure they are involved in. If we know where it ends up, if some divine providence guides the character to an already knowable ending, then why care?

