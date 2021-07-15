Who might be too much of a player after all?

In order to hype up viewers for the premiere of the reality dating show Sexy Beasts — which, believe it or not, is only a week away — Netflix has tweeted out a clip from an elimination ceremony between a panda, a tin man, a man-bull, and what looks like... a Magmar from Pokemon?

The Netflix Twitter account debuted the clip to whet potential viewing appetites with the following caption: "Sexy Beasts premieres one week from today! So what does an elimination look like on a dating show when everyone is wearing elaborate makeup and prosthetics? Something like this..." The series, which originated as a show on the BBC in 2014, is now getting new life on the streamer.

The teased elimination ceremony features a female contestant in a head-to-toe, form-fitting panda costume preparing to eliminate one of her three suitors. One is dressed as the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz, one is costumed as a half-bull, half-man with a large brass ring pierced through his septum, and one of the contestants looks mostly like a lava-demon entity. Panda Bear feels reluctant to keep the Tin Man, Ethan, because of their lack of common ground. Her hesitation about keeping Tyler (in the Magmar costume) has to do with how much of a "ladies' man" he is. And while she admires Josh (the man-bull) for his nerdiness and seeming lack of promiscuity, she also fears that he's not ready for a serious commitment.

Naturally, like any good teaser, the clip ends right before Panda Bear announces her choice for elimination. If you're dying to know which two of the three make the cut, you can tune in to Netflix on July 21 for the series premiere of Sexy Beasts. Check out the tweet and the full clip below.

Here's the official synopsis for Sexy Beasts:

Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating? SEXY BEASTS is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters - giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!

