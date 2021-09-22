Netflix's Sexy Beasts generated a lot of buzz when it premiered earlier this year and it's about to get wild all over again if the newly released images for Season Two are any indication. In Sexy Beasts, its participants go on blind dates while dressed in elaborate animalistic or supernatural prosthetics that conceal their real features. Each episode sees someone go on dates with three potential suitors. At the end of the date, the main contestant has to choose who they liked the most based on personality, conversation, and chemistry — looking past the creepy or unsettling prosthetics. Then and only then do they remove their prosthetics and reveal their real identities.

Sexy Beasts originated as a British reality television dating show by the same name back in 2014, before Netflix adapted it for American audiences. The series is narrated by Rob Delaney who adds hilarious commentary while the dates take place.

Ahead of the October 7th premiere of Season Two, Netflix has released a series of photos revealing a handful of the contestants. A buck-toothed feline-like rabbit creature, a terrifying snow-white rabbit, a bob-cut wearing feline, a tiger taking selfies with a goblin at Trafalgar Square, a Frankenstein-ish monster with an exposed pink brain clinking glasses with a hairy wild boar-type creature. Amid these nightmarish appearances, a fairytale romance might be taking flight.

If the first season was any indicator for how things panned out for the contestants, it's unlikely that any of these couples actually do end up together. But their hilariously awkward dates make for some very fun reality television bingeing. Season Two of Sexy Beasts comes to Netflix on October 7. Take a look at the new contestants below.

