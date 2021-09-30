Sexy Beasts came to Netflix in the midst of our fever dream of the pandemic and gave so many of us questions about reality dating competitions and the idea of beauty. Mainly because the contestants would show up in outlandish masks and try and find love with each other and it was a disaster and a joy mixed together. Now, in a trailer for Season 2, we get our first glimpse at more dates and more people pretending to be animals to try and find love. Season 2 will premiere with six new episodes on October 7.

Based on some of the images we've already seen, it looks like we're in store for even more wild creature prosthetics covering these six new singles looking for love — including an armadillo, buck-toothed rabbit, a tiger, something that looks like a cross between an ogre and a goblin, and a lion wearing a very sensible head of hair instead of a mane. "This could be the beginning of an epic love story," says Armadillo Girl in the trailer. "Or it could be a disaster." Truer words have never been spoken in regards to this show.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New 'Sexy Beasts' Clip Teases Whether a Tin Man Can Win a Panda Bear's Heart

Sexy Beasts makes for an entertaining viewing experience because it removes the superficial aspect, much like Love Is Blind. The show, which is narrated by Catastrophe star Rob Delaney, actually originated as a British television series on the BBC first back in 2014 before Netflix decided to give it the adaptation treatment for audiences in the U.S.

Sexy Beasts is a production of Lion Television and hails from executive producer Simon Welton. Season 2 will premiere all six episodes on October 7, exclusively on Netflix, where you can currently catch up on Season 1 if you feel like subjecting yourself to the weird. Check out the trailer below:

KEEP READING: ‘Sexy Beasts’: First Images From Season 2 Introduce Rabbits, Felines, and Frankensteins to Dating Game

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Just Beyond’ Trailer Presents a New Disney+ Anthology Series From the Mind of R.L. Stine Go into a world just beyond the one you know.

Read Next