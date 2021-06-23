Netflix has released the first trailer for Sexy Beasts, an upcoming reality series where people will try to find their soulmates while dressed as animals and other creatures. Yes, you read it right. The unique take on blind dates is promising to be a hilarious experience, as people will go all on actual dates while completely covered in fur, claws, and make-up.

If you need a better explanation before watching Sexy Beasts’ amazing trailer yourself, the dating show will try to prove that people can fall in love with someone’s personality without knowing how they look, Sexy Beast figured out the funniest way possible to make sure that blind dates remain blind. As if being single wasn’t already hard, Netflix is launching a new hard-to-reach standard: flirting with someone dressed as a dolphin.

It doesn’t matter if people will actually find the love of their lives in Sexy Beasts. Seeing people dressed as animals trying to behave normally is already reason enough to follow the show. Even so, congratulations to the people who decided to be a part of the experiment. Not only all the prosthetics seem to be hot and itchy, but remaining serious and sexy during a date with a gopher it’s no easy feat.

Sexy Beasts started as a British series on the BBC in 2014, before getting new life on Netflix. We are lucky the streaming giant saw the almost infinite potential for laughs this show brings, as the prosthetics of the new series are even more exaggerated and uncomfortable than those used by BBC. All the dating featured in the upcoming season was filmed last year in the U.S. and the U.K. during the pandemic.

Sexy Beasts will debut on Netflix on July 21. You can check the wild trailer for Sexy Beasts below.

