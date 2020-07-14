Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Full Schedule Is Here!

Summer Games Done Quick is going 100% online for 2020, and you can find the full schedule of games, runners, and special events right here! Highlights include an early Demon’s Souls run, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the relatively new Superliminal, a Castlevania games circuit, plenty of Tony Hawk and Zelda, the original The Last of Us, a Sonic block, the delightful Baba Is You, the new Final Fantasy VII Remake, a Bloodborne boss rush, and so much more. It’s sure to be a spirit-lifter, so be sure to tune in from August 16th to the 22nd!

Per their own Twitch account, “Games Done Quick (GDQ) is a series of charity video game fundraising events featuring high-level gameplay. To date, GDQ has raised over 25 million dollars for charity.” That series of speedrunners showcasing their epic talents on all sorts of games will continue despite the difficulties raised by coronavirus complications. The nearly week-long streaming event will just look a little different than it normally does.

SGDQ 2020 Online will be held this year in support of Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières. Donations can be made directly to the charity during the event via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com. One hundred percent of all SGDQ 2020 Online donations go directly to Doctors Without Borders. So you can watch some gamers at the top of their, well, game go all-out in their speedruns while also donating dollars for good.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SGDQ made the decision to go all online earlier this year. Here’s what they have to say about that decision (last updated June 5th):