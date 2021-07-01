You can raise money for charity by watching the best streamers play some of your favorite games.

Games Done Quick has announced its Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online event starts this weekend, featuring over 150 continuous hours of top-level speedruns and gameplay showcases. The annual event invites some of the best streamers to finish games as quickly as possible to raise money for charity. As with the 2020’s edition of the event, the SGDQ 2021 Online will revert all of the funds raised to the Doctors Without Borders organization.

Highlights of the SGDQ 2021 Online include a run of Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection by TheMexicanRunner, a perfect-score GeoGuessr playthrough by havrd, a four-way Ristar race between chronoon, Lizstar, ShimeGabriel, and Haram_Scaram, a blindfolded run of Super Mario 64 by Bubzia, and a Super Metroid race between Oatsngoats, Behemoth87, and ShinyZeni.

Last year, Games Done Quick raised $2.3 million for Doctors Without Border. Most of this revenue was generated by viewers only following the event online, as streaming platforms allow content creators to monetize their stream by showing ads. That means it’s easy to help; all you must do is watch the event’s streaming on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel and have some fun while learning how quickly pro-gamers can finish your favorite game. Besides different speedruns, the event will also include co-op and competitive challenges, with hundreds of different games streamed during seven days non-stop.

The week-long Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will start this Sunday, July 4, at 11:30 a.m. ET. As usual, this year’s edition of the Summer Games Done Quick features both AAA classics, such as Shadow of the Colossus and Super Mario Odyssey, as well as beloved indie gems like Untitled Goose Game and Sundered. Check out the full schedule of the Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online here.

