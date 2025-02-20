Daniel Craig won't be Sgt. Rock after all, according to a new report via The Hollywood Reporter. The James Bond actor was recently attached to play the titular hero in an upcoming DC Studios project set up as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's evolving vision for the franchise. DC has been keeping details hush-hush with this one, with the details about the project almost non-existent, but somehow word had leaked that Craig was set to take on the titular role. However, it now seems the project has hit a major setback with Craig's departure. Sgt. Rock would have served to reunite Craig with director Luca Guadagnino, who helmed his latest feature, Queer, -—a project that was recently snubbed by the Academy Awards, much to fans' dismay.

Although Craig has exited the project, Sgt. Rock still appears to be moving forward as planned. The script, penned by Queer screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, remains on board, with Luca Guadagnino still attached to direct. The film would mark the third collaboration between Kuritzkes and Guadagnino, following their work on Challengers, the risqué sports drama starring Zendaya. No official reason has been given for Craig’s departure, but many have speculated the scheduling conflicts may be why.

Sgt. Rock is one of DC Comics' lesser-known properties, despite his long-running presence since his debut in 1959. A hardened war hero and the fearless leader of Easy Company, he fought gallantly in World War II. Despite being one of the comic's more consistent characters, he has never made it live-action, with more popular heroes like Superman and Batman stealing the spotlight. However, while Sgt. Rock has been considered for the big screens on multiple occasions, all efforts have failed to materialize. The first major effort dates back to the 1980s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was attached to the role. In the early 2000s, Guy Ritchie attempted to bring the character to life with Bruce Willis lined up to star, but the project was ultimately shelved.

