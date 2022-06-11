Bruce Campbell is heading back to the comic world! Groovy. Campbell will be writing DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army of the Dead, a six-issue miniseries that is being released under the publisher's DC Horror banner. The miniseries will feature art by Eduardo Risso and is recontextualizing the adventures of Sgt. Rock, who was created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert in 1959.

This Isn't the first time that Campbell has made the leap into comics, but it is the first since the release of the Dark Horse comic, Man with the Screaming Brain, based on the movie of the same name starring Campbell. DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army of the Dead #1 is set to release on September 27 and seems like a brilliant adventure for Campbell to take on.

Starting in Berlin, 1944, we see the Nazis flanked on all sides and with defeat imminent, Hitler and his evil doctors create a serum to bring their dead soldiers to life and thus create an Army of the Dead. Sgt. Rock and his Easy Company must then take on their scariest foes yet: Nazi Zombies.

While on Bloody Disgusting's The Boo Crew podcast in late 2021, Campbell revealed,

"I'm writing a comic book for a major comic book company right now," And it's six issues that you've gotta plot out. And I cannot just sit there with a pen in my mouth... looking at a blank page... I want to figure it out scene by scene and know where the story's going. Cause I can actually step back from that board and look at the entire story and go, 'Hmm, that first part's a little lopsided... ohh that middle's a little fat over there.' So you can get to it before you even write a word. It still may suck, granted, but I like going in with some kind of discipline. I'll start early in the morning and by noon my brain is leaking out through my nose, and it's time to cut the grass or go swimming or something physical."

For fans of Campbell, this is a pretty amazing deal because we get more comics, more of the world of the Evil Dead, and we get just more of Campbell in our lives and that's always pretty amazing. DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army of the Dead #1 is heading to us on September 27.