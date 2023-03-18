The fight to prevent the Dark Fold from expanding might be tough, so Ben Barnes is making sure you have a video to relax after the action. In a new featurette celebrating the release of the second season of Shadow and Bone, the actor can be heard reading an excerpt from Leigh Bardugo's Siege and Storm. As the second novel in the main Grishaverse saga, Siege and Storm is adapted in the second season of Netflix's fantasy series. The actor speaks with a soft voice throughout the video, as he explains that ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response.

Barnes reprises his role as the Darkling in the new season of Shadow and Bone and, after being defeated by Alina Starklov (Jessie Mei Li) during the events of the first season, he is determined to have his revenge and complete his goal of submerging the entirety of the world into the darkness of the Dark Fold. The consequences of the fight between good and evil are visible on the character's face, as he is heavily scarred when he returns in this new adventure. Kirigan will have to gather the biggest army he possibly can, as Alina counts with multiple allies who believe in her power as the Sun Summoner.

The new season also features the return of Archie Renaux in the role of Mal Oretsev, Alina's best friend and protector. While previous episodes from the show introduced the pair as reliable childhood friends, there was always a tangible romantic tension between them. Those feelings are explored during the new chapters, making the bond between Alina and Mal grow deeper as the surrounding danger that follows them wherever they go becomes more intense and deadly. The couple will do whatever is in their power to stop the Darkling from taking control of the Grishaverse, even if it means sacrificing what they value the most.

Image via Netflix

Could the Grishaverse Be Expanding on Netflix?

If you have been a fan of Shadow and Bone since the series premiered on Netflix back in 2021, there might be some good news related to your favorite fantasy universe. Eric Heisserer, the showrunner behind the television adaptation of Bardugo's novels, recently teased how a spin-off starring the Crows is in development, and it might be sent to production if the new season of Shadow and Bone turns out to be a success for the network. The future of the Grishaverse is in the hands of the fans this time around.

In the meantime, the complete second season of the show is available to stream on Netflix. You can check out the full ASMR video featuring Barnes below: