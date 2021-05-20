Always very timely to release bloopers shortly after dropping their projects, Netflix has debuted the blooper reel for Season 1 of Shadow and Bone. And, as suspected, Ben Barnes and Freddy Carter can hardly keep up their cool, bad boy facades each take. The YA adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s hit book series took the Internet by storm when it was released last month, and since it's only eight episodes, we’re all thrilled to get some more content while the long wait for Season 2 begins.

Carter and Barnes are certainly the highlights of the blooper reel with their endearing flubs at being suave and mysterious. They play Kaz Brekker and the Darkling respectively, two characters noted for their aloof and intense dispositions. Naturally, their goofy personalities take over eventually, with Carter dealing with a screaming Milo interrupting his lines and Barnes screaming himself as he gets carried away with a very serious Grisha move. But don’t worry, there are lots of other goofs made by the rest of the cast, including some extreme hand-eye coordination problems from Jessie Mei Li, as she consistently fails to hit an Archie Renaux-sized target.

Shadow and Bone is our introduction to Bardugo’s Grishaverse, a Russian-tinged world filled with magic and monsters. The nation of Ravka is struggling with a phenomenon known as the Shadow Fold, a dark swath of land across splitting the country in two that is filled with human-eating monsters. Hope comes in the form of Alina Starkov (Mei Li), who discovers a hidden ability that might be the key to saving the world. As she struggles to hone her power, she must struggle with her feelings for her childhood best friend Mal (Renaux) and the mysteriously seductive General Kirigan, aka The Darkling (Barnes). Coinciding with this narrative are the Crows, a band of highly skilled and charismatic criminals looking to kidnap Alina for a large sum (and that’s all I can give away without spoilers, folks).

Check out the bloopers of the first season below, but definitely go ahead and make sure that you’ve binged the entire show before doing so, available on Netflix:

