Leigh Bardugo's Shadow & Bone is one of the biggest and most beloved fantasy book series out there, and when a screen adaptation was finally announced to be in the works, many fans of the series could not help showing their excitement. However, a few changes were added to the series' storyline when the Netflix show premiered back in 2021.

From the erasure of important character backgrounds and origins that weren't properly addressed to the creation of new characters from scratch, we cover some of the major differences between the book and the show before watching Shadow and Bone season 2 (which premieres today on Netflix, March 16).

1 Joined Narratives

There are actually many ways in which the show differs from the book, but the joined storylines are undoubtedly one of the biggest. While the fan-favorite gang of criminals is only introduced later in the book series, they step on-screen very early during the series in what feels like a prequel that tackles the Six of Crow's origins.

Shadow & Bone is followed by Seige & Storm and Ruin & Rising, in which neither of the characters appears. Instead, these beloved personalities are only introduced to readers in the first book of the Six of Crows duology. An interview with showrunner Eric Heisserer reveals how they went about doing that considering the chronology of events.

2 Alina's Background

Alina's (Jessie Mei Li) heritage is undoubtedly a key element regarding her characterization. In the books, the character isn't described as half Shu — an ancient nation in the south of Ravka influenced by China and Mongolia, which Ravka sees as the enemy for their inhumane treatment of Grisha. As Heisserer explained, it was crucial to both Badurgo and himself to change Alina's backstory.

Aside from promoting diversity in the cast and characters, the showrunner explained how this would make Alina's transformation to the most powerful person in the kingdom even more dramatic, considering that the character has always been subject to prejudice her entire life.

3 Alina and Darkling's Kiss

Alina makes the first move to kiss the Darkling (played by Ben Barnes) in the show, but this is not exactly what happens in the books; instead, he catches her off-guard and kisses her first. So, while the big kissing scene between the two is totally consensual in the series (apparently Barnes even made sure that the Darkling asked Alina for consent), the dynamic is surely different and sinister in the book, especially considering that she hated him at the time.

Seemingly, these changes were made in order to give Alina more control over the narrative and send out an important message to younger folks in the audience. "Alina has so much more agency and she’s independent and makes decisions based on her heart and her intuition rather than what she’s being told," Li said.

4 The Amplifier

The amplifier definitely stands out as one of the most noticeable changes. While Alina is given a necklace made from the antlers of a mythical white stag in the book (which the Darkling forces her to put on), she literally absorbs the amplifier into her collarbones in the show, making for a very powerful and shocking exchange.

The powerful change was pitched by the props department, as revealed to Entertainment Tonight by showrunner Heisserer, who also highlighted their concern about anybody stealing the amplifier. Author Bardugo also confessed that she loved the brutal change, adding that it was "powerful and so horrifying. It conveys the message of this, what is a very brutal and dominating act."

5 The Darkling's Origins

While the books also shine a light on Darkling's past, the show provides the character a new backstory — that is with Leigh Bardugo's approval, of course. Hundreds of years before the present day, the series sees Kirigan as a soldier in the king's army. When a Healer named Luda murders his lover in front of his eyes, the Darkling creates The Fold out of pure hurt and rage.

Meanwhile, in the books, the manipulative character chooses to do so out of ambition and desire for power. Even though the Darkling did not expect the terrible outcome of his tremendous power (turning men into terrifying creatures), he decided to create The Fold in order to use it against his enemies.

6 Alina's Scar

The reasoning behind Alina's scar on her hand may not be the biggest difference in the show, but it is nonetheless worth mentioning. In the book, Alina was just a fifteen-year-old in love when she got her scar from holding a broken piece of a cup: After Mal returned from a hunting trip, the loving character forgot that she was holding it in her hand because she was too overwhelmed with her feelings.

In the series, however, Alina injures herself on purpose when she tricks Grisha testers using a piece of broken pottery to cut her own hand, hiding her powers behind her pain.

7 Mal's Character

While book Mal (Archie Renaux) is far from a fan favorite, many people seemed to really like him in the show. To everyone's surprise, the character's personality came off as so much more likable (though still quite bland) and far easier to sympathize with.

As it turns out, the show did a good job of stripping Mal of his toxic masculinity and making him generally a more genuine and communicative character while maintaining his storyline. It helps that Renaux is so passionate about the role and is excited to further explore the possibilities around his character.

8 General Kirigan

Aside from the backstory changes, the series has also introduced a new name for the Darkling, which is "General Kirigan." Although the character has gone by many names over the years, this is a completely new one.

The Darkling is definitely the true name and identity of the character in books — in fact, he is not known by any other in Ravka. In the show, though, it is almost as if he is disguised to come off as more likable and approachable in the earliest episodes. "I think that fed into the theme of being able to humanize him, because that’s your job as an actor when you’re playing a character as problematic, manipulative and dark as he is, you want to reach for humanity and try to find the warmth and vulnerability in him," Barnes explained.

9 The Conductor

Arken Visser, played by Howard Charles, is a totally new addition to the Grishaverse. The character goes by "The Conductor," a smuggler recruited by Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) who boasts the means to transport travelers across the powerful yet mysterious Fold.

There is no doubt that The Conductor plays a very important role in the Six of Crows' storyline, so it can come as a surprise that none of the interactions he shares with the characters happen in the books.

10 Milo

Yet another memorable addition is Milo, the Goat. In truth, there is actually not much to say about his role in the series; nevertheless, the appearance of the adorable animal sidekick certainly added a good dose of fun to the show, originating tons of conversations, memes, and fan cams all over the Internet.

Unfortunately, though, Milo (who was played by two identical goats named Ugri and Bugri) is nowhere to be seen in all six books of the franchise.

