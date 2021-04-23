With the release of Shadow and Bone on Netflix, fans the world-over are being introduced to author Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse in a whole new way. The fantasy series is based on a series of books by Bardugo, which are packed with compelling characters, an exciting fantasy world, and lots of magic. But it can also be a bit daunting at first, especially in the first episode of Shadow and Bone in which we’re introduced to the main players.

The series primarily follows a young orphan named Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a mapmaker who exhibits tremendous magical power that reveals she is a long-awaited being known as a “sun summoner.” She is whisked away by General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) to be trained in her magical ways, but danger is just around the corner as her lifelong friend and potential love interest Malyen Orstev (Archie Renaux) comes running after her.

Separately, the show introduces a trio of characters from a book duology called Six of Crows, which technically takes place after the events of the Shadow and Bone trilogy but for the purposes of the Netflix series, showrunner Eric Heisserer found a smart way to incorporate them into the events of the show. Kaz (Freddy Carter), Jesper (Kit Young), and Inej (Amita Suman) are expert thieves who become intwined in Alina’s story.

So whether you’re eagerly anticipating watching the show or have started watching and are a bit confused as to who’s who, this Shadow and Bone cast and characters guide should help you out. But first…

The World of ‘Shadow and Bone’

Image via Netflix

Before we get into the characters, let’s briefly run down the history and geography of Shadow and Bone's world. Hundreds of years ago, the country of Ravka was split in two by a magical entity called “the Shadow Fold.” Going into the Fold is incredibly dangerous, as it’s populated by hideous creatures who will kill on sight. So travel between West Ravka – the richer, more densely populated side – and East Ravka – which sorely needs supplies and relies on shipments between the Fold — is infrequent and dangerous.

One can’t easily go around the Fold either. To the North is the heavily militarized country of Fjerda, which not only threatens to invade Ravka but believes that Grisha – magically powered humans who are born with special gifts – are witches and must be killed. To the South is Shu Han, an Asia-like nation that has been at war with Ravka.

Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li)

Image via Netflix

The hero of the Shadow and Bone trilogy, Alina was orphaned as a young child and met Mal at the orphanage at which she was raised. She is half Shu, and thus has faced discrimination and prejudice her entire life in East Ravka. She now works as a mapmaker for the Ravkan army. In the first episode of Shadow and Bone, Alina discovers that she is the “Sun Summoner,” a Grisha (i.e. magically empowered person) who can conjure light. This is key because if she can conjure light, that means she can safely travel through the Fold, whose creatures thrive on darkness.

Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux)

Image via Netflix

Also orphaned as a young child, Mal is not Grisha but is Alina’s BFF. He is an expert tracker in the Ravkan’ army.

General Kirigan (Ben Barnes)

Image via Netflix

The mysterious General Kirigan is the General of the Grisha Army. He is a Shadow Summoner, meaning he can conjure and control darkness. He runs “The Little Palace,” which is essentially Shadow and Bone’s version of Hogwarts where Grisha go to be trained and can live safely. His past is mysterious.

Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter)

Image via Netflix

From the Six of Crows duology, Kaz Brekker is an expert thief and leader of the Dregs, a gang in the bustling city of Ketterdam in Kerch. He is the owner and operator of the Crow Club, and works closely with Jesper and Inej to make money through less than legal means. The three of them are a sexy heist trio.

Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman)

Image via Netflix

A member of the Dregs, Inej is a skilled spy and adept at acrobatics. She is also a tremendously gifted assassin, but refuses to kill as part of her intense moral code on account of her heritage.

Jesper Fahey (Kit Young)

Image via Netflix

Another member of the Dregs, Jesper is a charismatic sharp shooter with a smooth tongue. He never misses.

Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan)

Image via Netflix

Nina is a heartrender, meaning she is a Grisha with the power to slow or speed up anyone’s heartbeat. This skill is used as a lie detector, but can also be used to kill. She serves Kirigan as part of the Ravkan army.

Matthias Helvar (Calahan Skogman)

Image via Netflix

Matthias is a soldier for the Fjerdan army and is incredibly prejudiced against all Grisha as a result.

Zoya Nazyalensky (Sujaya Dasgupta)

Image via Netflix

Zoya is a Grisha who is able to manipulate wind, making her a key part of crossing the Fold. She serves General Kirigan and is a favorite of his.

