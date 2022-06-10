Netflix closed out its Geeked Week celebration on Friday with a look at the gaming side of entertainment. Among its myriad of announcements, the streamer unveiled a new game based in the Grishaverse of the fantasy hit Shadow and Bone. Titled Shadow and Bone: Destinies, the game puts players in the shoes of their favorite characters throughout the Grishaverse in a single-player role-playing game full of tough decisions that set the course for your adventure.

It's the perfect time to tap the Shadow and Bone setting for a new game as Season 2 just wrapped production. Moreover, the fantasy setting of the show makes for an intriguing universe to explore in-depth through the context of an RPG, albeit a mobile one. Very little was shown of the game during the presentation as it's currently in the early development stage, but it hails from Chimera Entertainment, whose previous games include the Angry Birds RPGs Angry Birds Epic and Angry Birds Evolution. There's all emphasis on it being a narrative experience defined by the decisions made in its story.

Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix back in 2021, introducing Leigh Bardugo's wildly popular Grishaverse to a whole new audience through its sprawling, lovingly portrayed fantasy world. The series centers on Alina (Jessie Mei Li), a Sun Summoner whose powers may be able to conquer the deadly Shadow Fold, an area full of creatures that spells doom for all who walk in it. With her potential to change the course of the world and the war within it with her abilities, she draws the eye of powerful people throughout the land who all have different intentions for the young woman. As she journeys, she comes to terms with who she is and the power she possesses as she prepares to destroy the Shadow Fold and save the land of Ravka.

Alongside Li, Shadow and Bone also features Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Gilligan, Calahan Skogman, Sujaya Dasgupta, and Julian Kostov with Patrick Gibson, Jack Wolfe, Lewis Tan, and Anna Leong Brophy joining the show in Season 2. Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola, and Mairzee Almas were all tapped to direct for the eight-episode second season which has Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers alongside Bardugo, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Pouya Shahbazian for Loom Studios, and Shelley Meals.

Shadow and Bone: Destinies continues Netflix's push into the mobile gaming market which began back in November when the new service launched. Since then, the streamer has tapped the universes of Arcane, Stranger Things, Exploding Kittens, and more for games. Games for Too Hot to Handle, The Queen's Gambit, and La Casa de Papel were also unveiled during Geeked Week.

Shadow and Bone: Destinies currently has no release date. Check out the official poster for the game below.