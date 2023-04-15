In recent years, the young-adult genre has taken off, from blockbuster film series to hit TV shows, proving that the genre is not just alive and well. It's thriving, with more shows than ever centering teens and young adults.

Young-adult stories offer quite a bit of variety, whether they're rooted in the real world and deal with the typical struggles of coming of age or take place in fantastical other worlds. No matter the genre or subject, young-adult stories have proven time and time again that they can be very compelling and entertaining, and not just for their target audience, as plenty of adults tune in, as well. And that sometimes, teenagers can and do save the world.

10 'Panic' (2021)

In Panic, graduating seniors in a small rural town in Texas compete in a series of challenges for a cash prize of $50,000, which the teens feel is their best opportunity to improve their lives. The show ran for one season on Amazon Prime and was based on Lauren Oliver’s novel of the same name.

Panic capitalizes and expands on the feelings that can come along with growing up in a small town and the desire to move on and get out. It makes for an entertaining watch and an interesting entry in the young-adult genre.

9 'Grown-ish' (2018-present)

Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, airing on Freeform, follows the Johnson children as they enter college. The first four seasons centered on Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, while the focus in Season 5 shifted to her younger brother, Junior, played by Marcus Scribner. The cast also includes Deon Cole, Francia Raisa, Chris Parnell and Chloe and Halle Bailey. It has run for five seasons, with the upcoming sixth being its last, and was also created by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Grown-ish has explored what it’s like to be out on your own for the first time, from relationship ups and downs to struggling to find your footing early in your career. The show captures—with appropriate amounts of drama and comedy—the way college can be a transitional stage between childhood and adulthood.

8 'Shadowhunters' (2016-2019)

Teenager Clary Fray gets an interesting 18th birthday present—she learns she’s a Shadowhunter, a hybrid of a human and an angel who hunts demons. After her mother is kidnapped, Clary must use her abilities and team up with others like her. The show aired for three seasons on Freeform and was based on a series of books by Cassandra Clare.

Shadowhunters has a devoted fanbase that’s hoping to see the show return to their screens. The series combines numerous classic elements of supernatural stories—everything from faeries to vampires—to create a new world, but its greatest strength is in the compelling characters and their relationships.

7 'All of Us Are Dead' (2022-present)

South Korean show All of Us Are Dead is a YA zombie story—students must escape their high school after a zombie-virus outbreak. It is currently streaming on Netflix, with Season 2 on the way, and is based on a webtoon of the same name.

All of Us Are Dead puts an interesting twist on the zombie subgenre, which isn’t easy to do, both with the setting and how the zombie virus can affect people differently. Although it’s a typical survival story, it’s great to watch, and it wastes little time getting right to the meat of the story.

6 'Never Have I Ever' (2020-present)

Never Have I Ever is the story of a first-generation Indian-American teen, Devi, who comes out of a particularly hard year wanting a fresh start and to change how her classmates see her. But of course, it’s not that easy. The fourth season, set to air in June on Netflix, will be the show’s last. Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher serve as creators and executive producers.

Never Have I Ever is a funny coming-of-age story with great narration by tennis star John McEnroe. Devi is easily relatable, with concerns typical of any teenage girl, and her friends provide plenty of over-the-top hilarious moments of their own.

5 'Love, Victor' (2020-2022)

A spinoff of Love, Simon, Love, Victor follows the titular character as he navigates typical teenage issues of a difficult home life and the challenges of starting a new school in a new city, all while exploring his sexuality. The show ran for three seasons on Hulu, ending in 2022.

Love, Victor was well-received by both critics and audiences, with an average score on Rotten Tomatoes of 92% and an impressive 100% for Season 2. It has been praised for its talented cast and deft handling of difficult issues, as well as its inclusivity.

4 'Wednesday' (2022-present)

The story of The Addams Family continues with Netflix original Wednesday, following the eldest Addams child as she enters the boarding school Nevermore Academy and not only discovers she has psychic abilities, but also becomes involved in a string of murders and an ongoing mystery that has something to do with her parents. The cast also includes Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 Addams Family film, plus memorable appearances from Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez, respectively. Tim Burton serves as executive producer and also directed four of the first season’s eight episodes.

Jenna Ortega perfectly embodies the teenage Wednesday, with deadpan delivery and biting wit, as well as a bit of rebelliousness in her determination to be nothing like her parents. The show is also full of wonderfully dark humor, plus a great soundtrack and a dance sequence that took over TikTok.

3 'One of Us Is Lying' (2021-2022)

In One of Us Is Lying, an investigation ensues after a student dies while serving detention with four others. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus and streamed on Peacock for two seasons.

One of Us Is Lying is like The Breakfast Club meets a whodunnit, with all students suspects with motive. Both seasons ended on cliffhangers, leaving plenty of room for more storytelling if another streaming service were to revive it.

2 'Lockwood & Co.' (2023)

Teenagers are the only hope in Lockwood & Co. A teenage girl with psychic abilities joins two teen boys in the titular ghost-hunting agency in a quest to take down evil spirits throughout London. It is based on a series of novels of the same name by Jonathan Stroud.

Lockwood & Co. isn’t just a typical monster-of-the-week show—the plot involves larger, overarching mysteries that carry on throughout the series. And it’s proven to be a well-received hit, with a rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

1 'Shadow and Bone' (2021-present)

The Netflix original fantasy series Shadow and Bone follows Alina, a mapmaker who realizes she has the power of a Sun Summoner. In the show’s universe, some people—called Grisha—are born with unique, magic-like abilities called Small Science. The show is based on two book series in Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse, the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology, although the ending of Season 2 was different from that of its source material.

The Grishaverse has earned itself quite the fanbase with an interesting plot and characters, as well as a unique fantasy world to be immersed in, even if some fans have criticized some of the show’s changes to the plot and timeline.

