Kit Young, who plays the expert sharpshooter Jesper Fahey on the brand new Netflix original series Shadow and Bone, is giving fans a sneak peek at his gun stunt skills which are prominently featured in the show. In a video posted to his Twitter account, the actor tells fans that the attached clip was shot "After one month of practice and stunt training. Just before shooting began. Thanks to @shadowandbone_ stunt team for pushing me to try harder."

The video is 25 whole seconds of Young wielding, twirling, and shadow-firing two classic revolvers which are either identical to or the exact stunt guns his character wields in Shadow and Bone. In the series, his character is an excellent marksman who is so talented that at one point (spoiler alert!), while posing as a carnival worker, he shoots a playing card in half while his fellow Crow Inej (Amita Suman) holds it in her mouth — and that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stunts sprinkled throughout the first season of the Netflix show.

Image via Netflix

While Jesper plays a relatively secondary character in the series, his marksmanship skills and comic relief add a much-needed bit of levity to a show that deals with some pretty heavy themes. The Netflix adaptation of Shadow and Bone is from an eponymous young adult novel written by Leigh Bardugo. It's the first book in the Grisha Trilogy, named after a special group of people in the novels' universe who have unique elemental powers. The other two novels in the trilogy are Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising.

The series has not officially been renewed for Season 2 just yet, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if we get an announcement soon. You can watch all eight episodes of Shadow and Bone's first season right now on Netflix.

