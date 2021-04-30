Check out the actors showing off their skills in this new BTS video clip.

The Netflix Twitter account @NetflixGeeked released a featurette video showing the main actors from Shadow and Bone learning and practicing their stunt work. It's only about a minute and a half long, but it's chock-full of action-packed clips from the show as well as interesting behind the scenes footage of the actors honing their craft.

"Mixed martial arts [is] something that I really love. So when I saw I had fight scenes and stunt sequences, I was hyped, yeah" says Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov) while the video plays clips of her fight scenes from the show, along with some cuts of her practicing behind the scenes. Her MMA experience definitely shows through in the series, making the entertainment that much more compelling to watch.

The rest of the video features Kit Young (Jesper Fahey) showing off his gunslinger skills; Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa) gushing about playing a "total badass" spy with so many knives that airport security would be a nightmare; Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev) talking about his diet and exercise regimen; and Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker) showing off his impressive cane work. Viewers even get to see Ben Barnes (General Kirigan) putting his equestrian skills on display.

The first season of Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix on April 23. It already has an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There are eight episodes in Season 1, each about an hour long. It's fairly easy to binge in a single day or over the weekend - and with the way the action-packed storyline flies by, you'll almost certainly want to. Check out the featurette video below.

