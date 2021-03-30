Netflix has released another Shadow and Bone trailer to fuel the excitement and anticipation behind one of the biggest shows of the spring. After the success of Fate: The Winx Saga and The Witcher, Netflix is sure to hit big again with Shadow and Bone. It doesn’t hurt that the series is based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grisha trilogy of YA novels. The first season of Shadow and Bone will combine Bardugo’s first and second books.

Shadow and Bone is set in a war-torn world threatened by the expanding Shadow Fold, a dark world filled with monsters. Soldier and orphan Alina Starkov discovers an extraordinary power that could be the key to saving her country. Training as part of an elite army of magical soldiers, she struggles to hone her powers and differentiate between allies and enemies. Jessie Mei Li stars as Alina, Ben Barnes plays General Kirigan, Archie Renaux is Malyen Oretsev, and the rest of the cast is rounded out by Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Freddy Carter.

The new trailer focuses on Alina’s powers, as we get a new look at her abilities and her attempts to master them. The creative team behind Shadow and Bone has done a great job of making it look fantastic, and Mei Li also pulls out some moves reminiscent of Wanda Maximoff to showcase them. Additionally, the trailer gives audiences hints at the love-it-or-hate-it love triangle in the series (because it wouldn’t be a YA project without one of course).

Netflix’s new series is one of the most highly-anticipated shows of the year. Showrunner Eric Heisserer has proven that he can create great genre films like Lights Out, Arrival, and Bird Box, and hopefully he can transfer that same talent to a larger television. Heisserer has previously stated that he has already outlined a three-season arc, so it seems likely we’ll have more of the Grishaverse after this first season.

Shadow and Bone will be available on Netflix on April 23. Check out the new trailer below and the official synopsis.

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, 'Shadow and Bone' finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive. Shadow and Bone is a Netflix production from 21 Laps Entertainment, starring Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

