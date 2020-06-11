Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ Series Lands Composer Joseph Trapanese

The highly anticipated upcoming Netflix series Shadow and Bone has set Joseph Trapanese to compose the original score, Collider has confirmed. Trapanese, of course, is the composer behind films as varied as TRON: Legacy, Straight Outta Compton, and The Greatest Showman and marks a solid hire for the fantasy adaptation.

Shadow and Bone is based on the bestselling book series of the same name by author Leigh Bardugo. The show is run by Eric Heisserer (Arrival) with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy serving as an executive producer. The eight-episode first season completed production earlier this year, and will cover the first two overlapping books in the series which center on the orphan-turned-soldier Alina Starkov and her attempts to survive in the unnaturally dark and monster-plagued Shadow Fold.

Trapanese most recently composed the scores for the Disney+ original film Lady and the Tramp and the Netflix comedy Coffee & Kareem.