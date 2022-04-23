To celebrate the anniversary of Shadow and Bone’s premiere, Netflix shared a beautiful deleted scene between General Kirigan (aka the Darkling) and Alina Starkov, on the NetflixGeeked Instagram.

This short deleted scene was supposed to happen while Alina (Jessie Mei Li) was staying at Ravka and her relationship with Kirigan (Ben Barnes) was amicable but not yet romantic. In the scene, the Shadow Summoner and the Sun Summoner are riding their respective black and white horses through a field. While riding, Alina opens her arms like a bird that’s about to take flight, probably reveling in the feeling of freedom. Kirigan watches her attentively, and even smiles a seemingly genuine smile as he admires her.

This scene would lead to the scene wherein Alina and Kirigan talk by a fountain. In this scene, the Sun Summoner expresses her worries about the possibility of not being able to meet everyone’s high expectations of her, and Kirigan reassures her that he won’t allow that to happen. Unfortunately, nearly everything Kirigan would say in this scene turned out to be a lie.

In addition to Mei Li and Barnes, Shadow and Bone also stars Archie Renaux as Malyen “Mal” Oretsov, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Danielle Gilligan as Nina Zenik, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, and Julian Kostov as Fedyor. Season 2 will see the addition of Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks, Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Battar, and Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Battar.

Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse series. The second season, which was confirmed on June 7 of last year, is likely going to adapt the second book in the series Siege and Storm. Like the first season, the second season will have 8 episodes. Production was reported to have begun in January 2022 in Budapest.

Executive producers for the series are Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Pouya Shahbazian and Shelley Meals for Loom Studios, and Bardugo herself. Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind are the writers and showrunners for the series.

As of yet, there is no confirmation of when the next season will premiere. In the meantime, watch the deleted scene on Instagram now.

