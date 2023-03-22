Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers from Shadow and Bone Season 2 and the Shadow and Bone Book Trilogy.Shadow and Bone Season 2 sets itself apart from the Leigh Bardugo novels it is based on by not adhering strictly to the source material. While Season 1 made a few changes, they were not as significant as the new season's departure from the books. Some of Season 2's choices have been controversial with fans who wanted a more direct adaption. But, as drastic as some of them are, the Netflix series' changes make sense for the format in which they are telling this story. One of the show's biggest changes was allowing Alina (Jessie Mei Li) to keep her Grisha abilities after she destroyed the Shadow Fold. It's a significant deviation from the source material and will impact the show's future installments.

Adaptations of books are never exact. And this one is a strange case as it incorporates several series from the Grishaverse with different lead characters and storylines that don't always flow into each other. The show chose to change Alina's fate because it will allow the established main character to stay on, which is important for television. As Alina is set up to be the hero, ending her story before the series is over would be a mistake. Though Shadow and Bone is seemingly set to move on with stories from Bardugo's other novels, they aren't ready to leave Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) behind. While it will mean future adjustments to the story as well, Alina will still be an important player moving forward, and that is for the best.

What Happened in the Book to Alina?

While many changes lead the show in a new direction, the difference in Alina's fate is pretty simple. While the journey is different, Alina does confront The Darkling (Ben Barnes) in the Fold in both versions. In both cases, her force is much smaller than his, and she only has two of Morozova's amplifiers made, though she knows that Mal is the firebird. But when the Fold is destroyed in Shadow & Bone 3, Ruin and Rising, it happens differently than in the show. Since they are losing, Mal insists on sacrificing himself to unite the amplifiers. But in the book, collecting the three amplifiers is all the merzost it takes for the consequences to kick in. Alina loses her ability to summon light while the Fold still stands. Then she sees the otkazat'sya soldiers in the Fold gain the power she lost. The army of new Sun Summoners brings down the Fold, not Alina herself. She kills The Darkling with a knife but does so with no Grisha abilities whatsoever.

Mal survives, not through Alina's act of merzost, but because Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy) and Tolya (Lewis Tan) manage to heal him from the brink of death using their Corporalki abilities. The destruction of the Fold is chaotic and bloody, and it relies on many more people. Afterward, Alina convinces her friends to spread the story that she died in the confrontation, even disguising a body as her own to be burned with the rest. Now officially dead, Alina is free of her sainthood and political obligations alike. She chooses to use her anonymity to pursue an ordinary life with Mal. Together they take run an orphanage in Keramzin where they grew up. Though Alina can no longer able to use her Grisha abilities, she does keep in contact with her friends from the Little Palace and occasionally Nikolai (Paddy Gibson).

How Does the Show Handle Alina's Powers?

While the show uses the books as an outline of sorts, they don't end in the same place. The major changes the show makes are twofold. First, once the amplifiers are united, Alina is powerful enough the destroy the Fold by herself. In her grief over Mal's death, Alina releases a beam of light that destroys the Fold. Secondly, she only dabbles in merzost to revive Mal. While she doesn't lose her powers as a punishment, she isn't in the clear either. Instead, her consequences are darker – literally. In the final scene, Alina uses her powers again and finds them changed. To Alina's surprise, she performs the Cut with shadows like the Darkling rather than her former light. The change in Alina's powers is a different punishment but still a significant consequence. At the end of the story, Alina plans to lead the Grisha with the help of Zoya (Sujaya Dasgupta) and Genya (Daisy Head) and continue her political alliance with Nikolai. Meanwhile, Mal takes a detour by returning to the True Sea as the new Sturmhond, meaning he can return at any time as well.

Keeping Alina Around is for the Best

Though this is a significant departure from the book's plot, it was an understandable choice. It's no secret that the series has melded together parts of Bardugo's grishaverse, with characters from the Six of Crows duology appearing from the very beginning and Season 2 incorporating the plot from both books 2 and 3 of the Shadow & Bone trilogy rather than sticking to one book per season. Because of the expansive source material the show chose to draw on for Season 2, some things were rushed or cut out completely. As she is the series' lead, ending Alina's story now wouldn't make sense if they hope to make more of the show. And why write her off when there's plenty more to see? Though much of the plot in the Shadow and Bone trilogy was condensed, with Alina still around, the show still has time to explore them.

The Sun Summoner cult was largely ignored, the lack of time in the capital city of Os Alta took away from the political intrigue of her engagement to Nikolai, and the fast-paced plot left limited time for Alina to struggle with her fear of becoming like The Darkling. But since Alina still has powers, if not exactly hers, subsequent seasons have the opportunity to correct all of this. As Alina is still a part of the story, these things can still be adapted, if not in the most direct way. And for any dedicated fans who are angry about it, there isn't any indication that they won't come to the same end, just a little later than in the books. Even though it surprised fans of the books, Alina and Mal's continued presence in the show is a good choice because these characters are the backbone of the series.