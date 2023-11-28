The Big Picture Season 2 of Shadow and Bone loses focus by giving too much screen time to the Crows, sidelining Alina as the main character.

The inclusion of multiple storylines and characters from the Grishaverse series leads to an unbalanced and bloated plot in Season 2.

The rushed and unstructured storytelling in Season 2 leaves important character arcs, including Alina's romance with Mal, underdeveloped and unsatisfying.

It was an ambitious decision for the showrunners of Shadow and Bone to adapt the stories from two separate series in Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse. Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows are full stories set in a complicated fantasy world, meaning that keeping a tight focus when adapting the storylines of two sets of protagonists would require care and a lot of work. Season 1 of the Netflix series blended the two storylines together effectively, depicting the Crows as a solid group of side characters and focusing on Alina (Jessie Mei Li) as the primary protagonist. The result was a tightly focused story with multiple point of views that gave Alina enough screen time to be the main character (after all, the show is named after her book series and not the Crows’).

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone, however, lost focus by giving its many characters an unbalanced amount of screen time. Even though Alina is the main character the Crows steal the show in Season 2 (and not in a good way). The Crows are given far more focus than the story had time for, leaving Alina on the sidelines. Because the story attempts to right itself with Alina as the focus, the pacing becomes unbalanced as well. Add these issues to the fact that new characters are also introduced to the story — who also have their own book series, e.g., Nikolai’s (Patrick Gibson) extended storyline in King of Scars — and Shadow and Bone Season 2 suffers on many fronts due to the unbalanced focus. Alina might be the main character, but she falls to the side in favor of characters who should be secondary but end up outshining the characters who should be the main draw.

Shadow and Bone Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world. Release Date April 21, 2021 Cast Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Fails Alina with a Rushed, Unbalanced Mixture of Plots

Image via Netflix

Fantasy as a genre has had a long history of using the chosen one trope to great effect, and Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone series follows that pattern well. As she continued writing the other series in her Grishaverse, however, she started to use other story structures with different archetypes for her protagonists. While Alina in Shadow and Bone follows the mostly moral protagonist, the Six of Crows duology utilizes the lovable found family trope with less than moral main characters, and the tone of King of Scars lands somewhere in between the two. Whereas each of these types of storylines and characters are interesting in their own right and match well with their stories, including them all isn’t just overly ambitious — it affects the overall quality of the show. However, execution is key, and Season 2 shatters the focus, pacing, and impact of the story as a whole by telling the wrong stories at the wrong times.

In a single season, Shadow and Bone attempted to implement the entire plot of the books Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising, and Crooked Kingdom (in addition to details and character interactions based on Six of Crows) — that’s over 1,500 pages of source material. Plus, Season 2 gave the Darkling (Ben Barnes) even more focus and nuance on top of everything else. Including sufficient details from four books (some of which aren’t even part of the Shadow and Bone series) stuffed into one season leaves Shadow and Bone Season 3 open for the showrunners to do their own thing and tell the story their way, without having to stick to the original storyline laid out in the books. But without a coherent Season 2, there just isn’t going to be a Season 3. Speed-running the plotlines outlined in the books just to arrive at a point in which more creative freedom is allowed is an impatient way to structure a season, and for Shadow and Bone, the plot just became overly bloated.

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Leaves Alina’s Character Arc and Storyline Squashed Between the Crows

Image via Netflix

Much like the book, Season 2 of the show starts with Alina trying to collect the Amplifiers needed to defeat the Darkling at more than double the speed she should have. In just the second episode, she’d already met and teamed up with Sturmhond and found and killed the sea whip. This occurs a little farther along in the books — not by a lot in comparison to the show, but there is plenty of buildup and backstory to this moment in Siege and Storm, and Alina’s connection with the Amplifiers is a significant part of her storyline. What was fleshed out in the books was glossed over in Season 2. The purpose of this point isn’t to say that the books are better, but that an important part of Alina’s arc isn’t given the time and depth needed to truly enjoy — or even to place it above the baseline for common chosen one fantasy plots.

The reason for this might be fairly simple, if not justifiable. Arguably, the Crows, who all have dynamic characters and motivations, can be considered to be more interesting than Alina. This is an unfortunate imbalance, considering that the Crows were always meant to be secondary to Alina, Mal (Archie Renaux), and the Darkling. Though they serve their purpose in Season 1, the Crows (Freddy Carter as Kaz, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper, Danielle Galligan as Nina, Calahan Skogman as Matthias, and Jack Wolfe as Wylan) are out of place in Season 2, with only eight episodes to explore six characters who are all supposed to be secondary to the characters in Alina’s storyline. Even though the limited time causes the Crows’ plot to be squeezed together along with Alina’s, Kaz does at least receive a scene that is somewhat faithful to his showdown with Pekka Rollins (Dean Lennox Kelly) in Crooked Kingdom. The scene is out of order when it comes to the general story, especially if the show was planning to extend their story to Season 3 and potentially a Six of Crows spinoff. The scene does offer Kaz and the Crows a somewhat satisfying, true-to-the-book moment. Alina, unfortunately, doesn’t get many.

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Sidelined Characters More Than Just Alina

Close

An adaptation will always have differences compared to the source material, but the changes to Alina’s story leave both her and her fellow Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, and Ruin and Rising characters on the sidelines. Sturmhond, a new addition to the cast introduced in Siege and Storm, deserved a longer, more structured character arc than he got. As the protagonist of a duology himself, his character is one of the most engaging of the side characters of Alina’s story, but thanks to the squashed run time, he never received the screen time needed to give his character depth. His allies, including Tolya (Lewis Tan) and Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy), also feel more like background characters than multidimensional ones, which leads to the audience caring less about Sturmhond and his crew. His identity as Prince Nikolai is also revealed in only Episode 3, which means that Shadow and Bone only gives him one episode as Sturmhond before the rushed reveal.

The main antagonist got less than stellar treatment as well, albeit in a different way. Though Kirigan does receive some precious screen time, most of it is dedicated to his unraveling — which wouldn’t be as much of an issue if most of his scenes didn’t show the same rehashed feelings and behaviors repeatedly. Perhaps the most egregious diminishing of the Darkling’s part in the show is that, as Alina gathers power, Kirigan grows weaker. When the main antagonist of the story becomes less and less likely to win over the protagonist, the stakes get dangerously low. Compared to Kirigan’s powerful presence in Season 1, his presence in Season 2 falls flat. It isn’t an inherently bad idea from a writing perspective to explore the Darkling’s humanity, and perhaps there would have been more time to draw parallels between him and Alina if Alina herself got more depth. But thanks to the overwhelming number of characters, there just wasn’t time.

Alina and Mal’s romance suffers as well. With all the rushed plot points, stilted pacing, and misuse of character moments, Alina and Mal as a romantic pair fall by the wayside. Their romance is no longer as relevant as it was in Season 1, resulting in a much different ending for the two of them. Whereas the book ends with Alina and Mal living secret, happy lives together, the show separates Alina and Mal, just when their relationship had the potential to become real and actually work. Again, changes from book to Netflix series can be good, but this idea just wasn’t explored with enough time and depth for it to be satisfying.

Because Shadow and Bone follows Alina as the protagonist, it stands to reason that the show would as well. For Alina to work as a protagonist, her character and story must be the center of attention. The Crows doubtlessly have a lot of potential for character dynamics, new storylines revolving around heists, a found family dynamic that’s heartwarming, and a tone that rivals the chosen one storyline that Alina spearheads, but Shadow and Bone’s focus should have been on Shadow and Bone. The Crows could have had their spinoff and left Alina’s story as hers. However, Season 2 gave the Crows far more focus than the story could allow, and Alina as the main character became sidelined in her own story. It isn’t just Alina, but all the secondary characters (and ironically, the Crows as well), who suffer from this lack of focus.

Shadow and Bone is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix