While fantasy worlds tend to focus on a looming threat about to consume the protagonists, that doesn't mean that is the case behind the cameras. Netflix has released a new blooper reel from the second season of their successful novel adaptation, Shadow and Bone, featuring most of the main cast members having fun while they mess up their lines or drop props unexpectedly. Even though the war between Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and the Darkling (Ben Barnes) gets progressively dark over the course of the episodes, it is refreshing to see the cast laughing around at what happens on set.

In the vast world of the Shadow and Bone series, people are increasingly feeling worried when the second season starts, as the Darkling wasn't properly defeated at the end of the first season. General Aleksander Kirigan is still determined on allowing the darkness of the Fold to consume every single person around him, and the situation looks desperate. There's only one person who can stop him, and that is the Sun Summoner, Alina Starkov. After the pair faced each other during the previous installment, the world doesn't seem to like Alina that much, believing her to be a danger to the community.

Her new position as an outcast further proves that Alina won't be able to defeat the Darkling alone, and she will need as much help as she can possibly get. While Mal (Archie Renaux) is still the person she trusts the most and her most loyal protector, there are some tasks that must be taken care of far from where the Sun Summoner finds herself and the beginning of the season. Thankfully, the Crows have a very particular set of skills, and their intelligence will allow them to find new ways of helping Alina. The Shadow and Bone universe could be expanding soon, and the Crows might be at the center of it going forward.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Is Missing the True GOAT

One of the Crows is Ready for the Potential Spin-Off

It is no secret that Eric Heisserer, the showrunner behind the television adaptation of Shadow and Bone, has confirmed that the team has written scripts for a Six of Crows spin-off, and they are only waiting for approval from Netflix to start production on the series. During a recent interview with Collider, Amita Suman, who plays Inej Ghafa in the series, talked about her excitement regarding the potential project, mentioning how much she loved the scripts. Here's what the actress had to say: "I don't know what I can tell you, but I'll say I have read them and I cried, and it's probably one of the best scripts I've been sent for a series. And right now our focus is Season 2 of Shadow and Bone, and we are very reliant on the numbers, and it's doing really well. It's still in the top 10 so far, and it's on the second week. We all really, really, really, really want to do it."

While you wait for the future of the Shadow and Bone universe to be decided, you can check out the official blooper reel below: