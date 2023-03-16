Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Shadow and Bone and MAJOR spoilers for the Grishaverse novels.When splicing two different series into the same story changes are inevitable, even more so when those stories are being adapted to a different medium. While the broad strokes of Alina’s (Jessie Mei Li) journey in Season 1 of Shadow and Bone stayed the same, it basically created plots for the Crows out of nothing since the events of Alina’s story take place long before theirs. While Season 1 certainly made some changes, with Season 2 we pull in even more from the books written by Leigh Bardugo, spanning content from four different titles, and with it comes some major changes to the story.

Meeting Sturmhond

In Siege and Storm, the second Grishaverse book, the privateer Sturmhond (Patrick Gibson) doesn’t use the Crows to get information on Alina’s whereabouts, the Crows aren’t even in the story. The Darkling (Ben Barnes) almost immediately managed to track down Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) after their escape and had them put on boats back to Ravka, boats that turn out to belong to Sturmhond. They’re on their way to collect the second amplifier, the Sea Whip, on their way back. The Darkling is with them all this time but after Mal tracks down the Sea Whip and the Darkling is distracted trying to capture it, Sturmhond, his crew, along with Alina and Mal all flee as it turns out Sturmhond is on their side. It’s extremely different from how it turns out in the show with Sturmhond being a benevolent force the whole time and the Darkling busy battling his demons while Alina snags one of the two remaining amplifiers. Sturmhond overall comes off as way less trustworthy than his show counterpart who only performs a few somewhat shady but ultimately well-meaning bits of deception to get Alina to go along with him.

The Crows Are All Out Of Order

Everything involving the Crows in Season 2 of Shadow and Bone is fittingly chaotic. And a lot of what they deal with involving overthrowing Pekka Rollins (Dean Lennox Kelly) in the first half of the season is actually lifted directly from the books. The problem is it's all happening out of order. Everything the Crows are doing with Pekka comes from the second book in their duology, Crooked Kingdom. This would fit with the series moving on to Siege and Storm, the second book in the Grisha trilogy, except they never actually cover the events of book one for the Crows. What we’re seeing in Season 2 is actually a splicing of these two stories. Matthias (Calahan Skogman) being imprisoned at Hellgate and Nina (Danielle Galligan) trying to free him are actions that occur before the Crows set off on their mission to infiltrate Fjerda on the heist that becomes the focus of their first book.

Everything involving Pekka Rollins and Kaz (Freddy Carter) seeking revenge comes in Crooked Kingdom as the result of him helping to double-cross them at the end of the first book. Not to mention a few other details like Wylan (Jack Wolfe) and Jesper (Kit Young) having a history, Kaz never having worked with the Dregs before, or the complete omission from the van Eck half of the Ketterdam kerfuffle. It’s not story-breaking to mess around with these events but anyone familiar with the books is sure to notice

Baghra and Her Death

Baghra (Zoë Wanamaker) is quite different in many ways. For one, in the book the Darkling has blinded his mother. And while he still keeps her prisoner, he doesn’t cut off her finger or use her bones to make amplifiers for himself and the Grisha. Still, in either version of the story she believes her son is beyond redemption. Baghra dies in the books as well but with much less impact than in the show. She’s able to use her shadow powers to distract and destroy the shadows that are following their group, allowing the rest of them to escape. She doesn’t sacrifice herself to sever the tether between Kirigan and Alina.

A Trip To Shu Han

The nation of Shu Han is a location frequently mentioned but never actually visited in the main series. In fact, we don’t see within its borders until the third series set in the Grishaverse, King of Scars. And the MacGuffin blade of Neshyenyer that can slay shadows is from a real story in the Grishaverse but not something characters seek out for the fight against the Darkling. Its inclusion in the show was probably to give the Crows something to do and a reason to get them near the fight. In the books there’s no excursion abroad, no Crows, no meeting with another living Saint, and no mystic blade to help save the day. It’s a plot made up entirely for the show, seemingly just to give some characters more to do and to show us more of the world.

Mal’s Fate and Alina's Powers

Not only do they change the circumstances under which Mal finds out he’s an amplifier, they change the meaning of his death as well. In the books, Mal doesn’t get Baghra to lead him through the discovery of his Morozova blood. Instead, he and Alina are forced to work it out themselves after they track down the firebird (which is real in the books) they discover its power was transferred to Baghra’s sister when Morozova used it to resurrect her, then the power passed down her bloodline for generations. When he’s killed by Alina in the books, she briefly gets more powerful but then loses her summoning ability. It’s not Alina’s powers that bring him back but instead some Grisha working together to revive him after the Darkling is dead.

The End Of The Darkling

The Darkling, or General Kirigan as the show tends to call him, dies in both versions of the story. But his death isn’t mostly self-wrought like it is in the show. When Alina’s powers fail to after she kills Mal, those powers are instead seemingly transferred to the non-magical soldiers of Ravka who’ve followed her into the Fold. Alina still stabs the Darkling as she does in the show and the Fold still falls, but Alina’s absolute victory is not so absolute. The blade is covered in Mal’s blood which is seemingly what allows it to kill him. But it’s not Alina’s grief that brings down the Fold, it’s the host of new Sun Summoners she’s just created who tear it down.

Nikolai’s Shadowy Secret

Like in the show, Nikolai gets infected with the shadow magic of the Darkling but unlike in the show it’s not made into a mystery. He’s transformed by the Darkling aka Kirigan in the third book of the series, Ruin and Rising, and is used by the Darkling as a weapon against Alina and her allies. He spends a good portion of the book being used in shadow monster form as a weapon against his friends, only being brought back to normal once the Darkling is slain. It seems the show is going to keep this as something that develops over time much like how it was for Nikolai in his own series, King of Scars, as it continues to blur the lines and bend the timelines of these stories. We’ve skipped the first stage of Nikolai’s shadow monster problem, but it seems he has much more trouble to come from it.

Endings (And Beginnings)

One of the most drastic changes done to the story is the ending. Or rather endings, as characters are scattered to the wind in directions they never even looked in the novels. Mal and Alina have the most dramatic departure. In the books, in the aftermath of the fall of the Darkling and Alina losing her powers, Alina refuses Nikolai’s proposal and she and Mal return to her hometown. There they rebuild the orphanage and the school, treating the kids with all the kindness they were not. Sending Mal off to be a privateer and Alina to be queen (at least for now) is an extreme departure.

This is true for the Crows as well with Inej (Amita Suman) taking off with a pirate crew to hunt slavers similar to what she ends up doing after the Six of Crows duology finishes, only the rest of the Crows are shaping up to take on the job that kicks off their story in the books in the first place. Another instance of events for the Crows being all out of order. Mathias is still in prison and the rest of the Crows are in Ketterdam, but the pieces are just slightly off from where they ought to be if we’re jumping right into the parem heist in Fjerda next season.

Changes aren’t always a bad thing and considering how many books are blended into this season it's a miracle it came out as coherently as it did. With so many departures from the book but the show clearly setting up a Season 3 we can only wait to see how much more from the Grishaverse will be transformed in adaptation.