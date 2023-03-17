While the fight to save the Grishaverse might look grim onscreen, the making of Shadow and Bone looks joyful in a set of behind-the-scenes images released by Netflix to celebrate the release of the second season of their fantasy adaptation. Even if Alina (Jessi Mei Li) must gather all of her strength to battle against the Darkling (Ben Barnes) during the events of the series, she seems to be having a good time in the pictures, where she is riding a horse. The television show is based on a book saga created by Leigh Bardugo, and there's plenty of material to choose from, due to how the author has consistently expanded the franchise with spin-off novels.

In the new episodes of Shadow and Bone, Alina goes beyond Ravka, as she and Mal (Archie Renaux) look to improve their powers to gain an advantage over the Darkling, who apparently isn't dead after his defeat in the first season. The villain appears to the protagonist in the form of visions, turning her dreams into nightmares. While Mal and the rest of Alina's allies assure her that Kirigan can't reach her anymore, the Sun Summoner is more than convinced that the villain is out there, lurking in the shadows. Her worst fears come to fruition when the Darkling returns to her life, with brand-new scars on his face.

Another cast member featured in the behind-the-scenes images is Amita Suman, who is reprising her role as Inej Ghafa. Known as the Wraith, Inej has the ability of moving very quietly and with an impressive amount of speed, giving her the necessary skill set to be the perfect spy. The character is part of the Crows, a small group of thieves that helped Alina when the show debuted back in 2021. Yesterday, it was reported that Netflix is planning a spin-off focused on the gang, and its development depends on the success of this new season of Shadow and Bone.

Jessi Mei Li Feels More Confident in the Role of Alina

When the first season of Shadow and Bone was produced, Jessi Mei Li wasn't quite sure of what to expect regarding the look of the series and, more prominently, how fans would react to it. During a recent interview with Collider, the actress spoke about her experience while making the new episodes of the fantasy adaptation, stating that: "Coming back for Season 2, and having met a lot of our fan base, I learned that the show is way more universal than I thought it would be. I thought it was going to be a teenage YA fantasy audience, and actually it’s not. There will be a bloke in his fifties who says, “Yeah, I watch your show. I don’t even have kids.” It had a huge, very passionate fan base, but it also appealed to many more people. "

