With Shadow and Bone officially having been renewed for Season 2 on Netflix back in June, fans have been eagerly awaiting any new updates in regards to the follow-up on the smash hit fantasy series adapted from Leigh Bardugo's novels. Now, the streamer has confirmed that some much-anticipated roles have been cast for the upcoming second season as production officially begins.

Patrick Gibson (The Portable Door, The OA) has been cast in the role of Nikolai Lantsov, the Prince of Ravka who makes his first appearance in Siege and Storm, the second book of the Shadow and Bone trilogy. When he initially meets Alina (Jessie Mei Li), he's operating under the alias of Sturmhond and captaining his own fleet of ships. He also partly serves as something of a rival for Alina's affections, especially as she wrestles with her own feelings for both the Darkling (Ben Barnes) and her best friend Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux).

Jack Wolfe (The Magic Flute, The Witcher) has been cast in the role of Wylan Hendriks — although fans of the books know that this is a partial alias for the character. He joins the group known as the Crows in the capacity of demolitions expert, and is particularly connected to Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), who often teases him but also bonds with him over their shared experiences.

In addition, Anna Leong Brophy (Back, Traces) has been cast as Tamar Kir-Bataar, with Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat, Wu Assassins) playing her twin brother Tolya. Both are half-Shu Grisha, like Alina, and are known for being devastatingly dangerous soldiers as well as Heartrenders as part of Sturmhond's crew.

The Netflix show also announced that Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, and Calahan Skogman will all be promoted to series regulars for Season 2, with all set to reprise their roles as Nina Zenik, Genya Safin, and Matthias Helvar respectively. They join returning cast members Mei Li, Barnes, Renaux, Young, Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), and Amita Suman (Inej).

Directors for Season 2 will be Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola, and Mairzee Almas, each of whom will direct two episodes apiece of the season's eight-episode total. Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers for Season 2. Bardugo also executive produces alongside Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios), and Shelley Meals.

Season 1 of Shadow and Bone is currently available to stream on Netflix. No streaming premiere date has yet been confirmed for Season 2, so stay tuned to Collider for further developments — including casting, trailers, and more. Check out the newest image of (most of) Season 2's cast and a message from the newcomers below:

