The hit Netflix series Shadow and Bone brought us Ben Barnes as the Darkling and throughout the first season, we got to see the world of the Grishaverse come to life. Now, as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, we saw as the cast took to a fun game of describing the second season of the show, which just wrapped filming, in a few words. Why? Because there isn't much they could show us without spoiling us on what's to come for Alina Starkov, the Darkling, the Crows, and all those new additions to the cast.

Along with Barnes, the cast, including stars Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Kit Young, Amita Suman, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman along with Season 2 newcomers Lewis Tan, Patrick Gibson, Anna Leong Brophy and Jack Wolfe all took to answering simple questions. The clip starts with "What three words would you use to describe Season 2?". For Li, who plays Alina Starkov, the series is "full of love." For many of the cast members, this season was about love and was bigger and better than the first, so there is going to be quite the adventure ahead on both sides of the Fold. Because, as the Darkling himself says, it is "Bigger, bolder, badder" than the first season.

But Barnes clearly misunderstood the second question. When the cast was asked to describe their characters in "one" word and instead gave three to tell us where the Darkling is when we see him in Season 2. "Lonely, toxic, and angry," Barnes said for the one-word answer and honestly? Good. Bring on a lonely and toxic version of the Darkling. I can't wait.

Galligan and Skogman hinted at where their characters would go in Season 2, which Galligan describing her character Nina's state of mind as "guilty" and Skogman elaborating on the horrors of Hellgate prison that await his character Matthias. But it wasn't all doom and gloom. Young and Leong Brophy both boldly claimed that their characters — Jesper and Tamar respectively — had the superior weapon. The whole cast also answered the most pressing question headed into Season 2: pancakes or waffles?

The series, which is based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, has ignited a love for the Grishaverse among fans. Whether you were a fan of the books, or you just fell in love with the Netflix cast, it's an exciting time to be heading back for Season 2, and from how the cast described it, it's one you won't want to miss.

