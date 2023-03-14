Magic is in the air, as the second season of Netflix's Shadow and Bone is rapidly approaching. With the new episodes coming to the platform on March 16, the marketing campaign for the series has been firing on all cylinders, and today it was the Wraith's turn on the spotlight. Amita Suman is featured in a new character poster for the season, where she can be seen ready for battle as Inej Ghafa, with a dagger on her hand. The dark background with a golden logo representing the character is similar to those seen in the other character posters Netflix has shared through social media over the past week.

In Leigh Bardugo's spin-off books titled Six of Crows, it is explained that Inej grew up traveling around Ravka in Suli caravans performing acrobatics with her family. Ghafa's abilities in combat can be traced back to her background, which would be helpful at the moment of training. When she was introduced in the television adaptation of the main book series, the character informs Kaz (Freddy Carter) about a job that would pay a huge reward if someone were to cross the Shadow Fold into east Ravka, setting in motion the events of the first season.

In an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish during the promotion for the first season of the series, Suman explained how she was pleasantly surprised with how diverse the world of Shadow and Bone is. While talking about her audition process, she mentioned that "it was different for all of us. I know my experience was that I sent a self-tape through. In my breakdown, it had character fan art of what Inej looked like, and I was just astounded. The similarities that I shared with her and the fact that this is actually made for a Brown actress and not just ticking that diversity box or changing it to tick that diversity box."

What Will the Second Season of Shadow and Bone Be About?

After the first installment took over the world back in the spring of 2021, Shadow and Bone returns with a mission for Alina (Jessi Mei Li) and Mal (Archie Renaux). In order to bring down the Shadow Fold, the protagonists must gather all of their allies and embark on a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. The biggest obstacle on their way, of course, would be The Darkling (Ben Barnes), who is angrier than ever after his face was scarred during the events of the first season. The heroes will have to make plenty of sacrifices in order to confront the powerful villain, and save their world from being submerged into darkness.

