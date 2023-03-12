The world of mystery, magic and romance returns with a second season of Netflix's Shadow and Bone this spring. The fantasy thriller released two new posters ahead of its upcoming season premiering on March 16 exclusively on Netflix.

Based on Leigh Bardugo's best-selling novel series, the Shadow and Bone trilogy, the television series brings the fantasy epic to life. The critically acclaimed first season of the series premiered on April 2021, two years later fans will return to the mystical world of the Grishaverse. Ahead of the release of new episodes, the television series released two posters showcasing the return of Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan) and Matthias Helvar (Calahan Skogman). Both characters pose in front of gold symbols that best represent them. A gold heart wrapped in barbed wire illuminates Nina in a combative pose and stern look stands. Two howling wolves are showcased behind Matthias as the Twitter post reads "we are all someone's monster."

Matthias was raised to believe that all Grisha were evil and seemingly despises them, that is until he meets Nina Zenik, and the two of them forge a sweet bond as they realize perhaps they aren't as different as they first believed, even though Nina herself is Grisha. Though the two eventually develop feelings for each other, they are torn apart when Matthias is arrested, believing that Nina turned him in.

The Netflix series follows Alina (Jessie Mei Li), a young orphan, who discovers she is a Grisha with immense power. Soon dark forces come after her as she is believed to be the one that could change the fate of the war-torn world. While on the run from General Kirigan's army Alina and Mal Orestev find new allies. They soon face heartrending choices in their quest to find two mythical creatures that are said to amplify powers. The second season seems to include a lot more action as back in Ketterdam the Crows collide with the legendary Sun Summoner.

The television series is created by Bird Box's and Lights Out's Eric Heisserer. The series' cast also includes Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Patrick Gibson, Lewis Tan, and Anna Leong Brophy. Directed by Marizee Almas, Lee Toland Krieger, Dan Liu, Jeremy Webb, Laura Belsey, and Bola Ogun.

Shadow and Bone premiers on March 16, only on Netflix. Check out the posters below: