Based on Leigh Bardugos' best-selling YA novel series, the first season of Shadow and Bone immediately gained acclaim from critics and a devoted following when it premiered on Netflix on April 23, 2021. Now that the second season will be turning another page in the Grishaverse tale when it premieres on March 16, Netflix has fans bouncing off the walls once again with the newest character posters of Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson) and the twins, Tolya (Lewis Tan) and Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy). The three, seen posing in front of a black background with gold symbols that best represent each character, are the most recent additions to the ensemble cast.

The second season will continue to follow the books from Bardugo's Grisha trilogy and Six of Crows duology. The original cast members of Shadow and Bone will return for the second season, including Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho), Ben Barnes (The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian), and Archie Renaux (Voyagers). The finale of Season 1 left many lingering questions, establishing several prospective narratives for the future. With the addition of Tan, Gibson, and Brophy, the next season of the epic drama may bring more trouble to the TV screens, as illustrated by the character posters depicting the three ready for battle.

Nikolai is first introduced in the novel as the notorious privateer Sturmhond, while the twins, Tolya Yul-Bataar and Tamar Kir-Bataar, volunteer to face the Darkling. In the book, only the two of them are aware of Nikolai's true identity, so introducing the three of them in the series will certainly open the door for a more complex storyline, considering that Tolya once fought Alina Starkov (played by Li) in the best-selling novel series.

Image via Netflix

The New Cast Members Have Impressive Résumés

Tan is known for his appearances in various films, including Deadpool 2, Wu Assassins, Mortal Kombat, and Fistful of Vengeance. Brophy, on the other hand, has appeared in several television series, such as Traces, This Is Going to Hurt, Lazy Susan, and The Girl Before; while Gibson starred in The Passing Bells, The OA, The Darkest Minds, and most recently, Before We Die. It's too early to assume what the three will bring to the table when the second season premieres on March 16, but given their career experiences, it shouldn't come as a surprise if they will do justice to the characters they will be playing in the critically acclaimed series.

Shadow and Bone follows young Alina Starkov as she discovers she is a Grisha, bestowed with the ability to control the elements in a wide range of capacities, including healing and summoning sunlight. With Alina on the run, determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka, the second season promises "new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything."

You can check out the new posters below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix