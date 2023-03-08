Only days way from the season two premiere of anticipated fantasy TV series Shadow and Bone, Netflix has released a new clip for the benefit of fans who await the return into Grishaverse. This new clip shows TheCrows as they meet new members of their group to prepare for their upcoming heist. Shadow and Bone Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, March 16.

The fantasy TV series is based on books written by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows. The books are based in a fictional world with rare powerful people known as the Grisha, who have special abilities to manipulate the elements. The first season of the show followed protagonist Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a mapmaker who discovers that she is Grisha, but not just any Grisha, the one known as the Sun Summoner destined to destroy the Shadow Fold and the creatures it births. The season also follows the characters of the city of Ketterdam, a gang of thieves known as the Crows.

As the premiere date draws nearer Netflix continues to give fans the perfect way to pass the time while they await the second season. The streamer’s latest clip is set in Ketterdam where the Crows, Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young) meet the new members of their group to plan for their latest heist. The clip shows Jesper meeting Wylan (Jack Wolfe), who is to be their new demolition man. Jesper questions Wylan’s expertise as Kaz walks in with Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan), the Grisha Heartrender who will join the merry band of thieves.

Season 2 Will Feature New Alliances

It will seem Netflix is set on releasing glimpses of the new alliances that will be formed in this season as the streamer had previously released a clip showing the series’ protagonist, Alina, as she and Mal (Archie Renaux) form an alliance with Sturmhond (Patrick Gibson), a young privateer with the command of his own fleet of ships. The streamer had also released the first single from the upcoming season’s soundtrack, titled “Come Sail Away.” The full soundtrack by composer Joseph Trapanese is set for release on Friday, March 10.

Alongside the cast mentioned above, Shadow and Bone will also star Calahan Skogman, Sujaya Dasgupta, Daisy Head, Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy. Shadow and Bone season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 16. Checkout the clip below: