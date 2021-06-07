Your show summoning powers have worked, Grishaverse fans: Netflix has officially confirmed that Shadow and Bone is returning for a second season! The news dropped as a part of the streaming service's Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event devoted to covering exclusive news, trailers, first looks, and more from Netflix's most popular genre series. While we don't have an official release date yet for Shadow and Bone Season 2, we do know that it will consist of another eight all-new hour-long episodes.

"I'm honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo," said showrunner, writer, and executive producer Eric Heisserer. Author and executive producer Leigh Bardugo echoed the excited sentiments surrounding the series renewal:

“I've been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly ten years now, so I'm thrilled we get to keep this adventure going. There are so many places we've barely gotten to visit and I can't wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It's going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand.”

Previously, Heisserer had spoken with Collider about potential ideas for a second season, mentioning that he has “exhaustive” plans for Season 2 and would "love to activate them. ... The creative team and I are ready to roll if we hear that we get to come back." The good news is that the show was an undeniable hit for Netflix, with more than 55 million subscriber households watching the epic fantasy in its first 28 days on the service — and with the team in place, it seems like we'll be getting more Shadow and Bone as soon as humanly possible.

Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar) are all set to reprise their roles. Additional casting details will be revealed at a future date.

Season 1 of Shadow and Bone is currently available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more developments on the upcoming second season, and check out the official announcement from the show's cast below.

