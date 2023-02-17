With less than a month until the premiere of Shadow and Bone Season 2, Netflix has started teasing the upcoming episodes with trailers, clips, and images. Today, the streamer decided to release some trivia with a ton of information about the show's behind-the-scenes elements, especially focused on costume design — which is a whole separate show on its own. Season 2 will continue to follow Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and the Darkling (Ben Barnes) as they venture into the dangerous Shadow Fold.

In a long list of fun facts, Netflix revealed some truly curious information about the costume designs for Season 2, and they reveal that the team had a lot of attention to detail when it comes to what each character wears. Aside from that, the streamer also revealed that there are Easter eggs hidden in the costumes themselves that should provide some fun for Grishaverse fans who are always keeping an eye out for details.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Inspiration and New Elements

The list revealed that Season 2’s production design was inspired by 1800s landmark cities like New York, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. However, the costume design went a lot farther than a few cities and incorporated dress elements from as many as 20 different countries, all in order to give each character a distinct look that says a lot about their personality and status within the story. General Kirigan/The Darkling, for example, gets touches of gold embroidery to his kefta in order to symbolize the fact that he’s stealing Alina’s powers.

Alina’s wardrobe, on the other hand, is not meant to make her stand out, but rather blend in — that’s why the lead character will have generic-looking clothes so that she doesn’t draw attention to herself. Another character whose costumes are designed not to draw attention is Inej (Amita Suman): Her upgraded costume got a smokey quality in order to help hide the dozen knives she has hidden within its linings. Costume designer Wendy Partridge also suggests you should keep an eye on how Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) dress throughout the season, because their costumes will say a lot about how their relationship evolves.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Trivia Also Reveals Some Real-Life Talents From Its Cast

In addition to the costume design trivia, Netflix also revealed some behind-the-scenes facts, including the fact that series star Jack Wolfe learned to play the flute just for his role as Wylan, and he also composed a piano piece for Shadow and Bone. You also shouldn’t be shocked when you see Tolya's (Lewis Tan) ability with the sword onscreen, since Tan is a katana master in real life. Last but not least, the streamer revealed that you’ll be able to find the Grishaverse map hidden in the patchwork of the Volkvony crew’s coats. So fans of the two novel series and the TV show will have a lot to explore with the series’ every frame.

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Shadow and Bone on March 16. You can watch the trailer below: