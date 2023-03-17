Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 2 of Shadow and Bone and also from the Nikolai Lanstov Duology by Leigh Bardugo.Shadow and Bone returns this week with Season 2, and the fantasy series was chock full of exciting adventures and twists and turns. For readers who fell in love with the Grishaverse when author Leigh Bardugo first penned these books, the season has had many surprising moments. What was not surprising was the death of The Darkling (Ben Barnes), which occurred at the end of Ruin and Rising, the third and final book in the Shadow and Bone trilogy. However, considering this is a magical world, by the time Bardugo published King of Scars, the first book in her Nikolai Lantsov duology, five years after Ruin and Rising, The Darkling's death was not so certain.

The second season of Shadow and Bone ended with our heroes attending the funeral of General Kirigan aka The Darkling. He was placed on a funeral pyre and burned. But afterward, we see a bee flying to Zoya (Sujaya Dasgupta), and while it's a small and (seemingly) insignificant moment, the bee is an actual Easter egg and might hint at what happens to The Darkling in the future.

Why Was There a Bee at the Darkling's Funeral?

The bee is a reference to Sankta Elizaveta, one of the Ravkan saints and a Grisha. She is the patron saint of gardeners and was trapped in the Shadow Fold along with two other saints, Sankta Grigori and Sankta Juris. She always has bees stalking her and the appearance of the bee is an Easter egg. In King of Scars, Elizaveta steals the remains of The Darkling's body and preserves it in order to try and resurrect him.

Although in the show, it seems like Alina (Jessie Mei Li) has honored The Darkling's wishes by making sure there's nothing left of him, it seems like there might be a loophole. Elizaveta believes that The Darkling is the true king of Ravka and tricks Nikolai (Paddy Gibson) and Zoya into helping her revive The Darkling after the two of them return to where the Fold once was to try and rid Nikolai of the nichevo'ya aka shadow monster inside of him.

We saw that when the group was fighting the shadow monsters in the chapel at the end of the season, Nikolai was attacked by one of them and his shoulder was pierced through. On the day of his coronation, we see him reveal the injury, and when he turns away we see that there are dark veins on his skin. Then, looking into the mirror, he sees the reflection of one of the nichevo'ya instead of himself there. This is all set up for the story that we get in King of Scars.

So, Is the Darkling Coming Back?

That's a difficult question to answer. Because yes, technically The Darkling is brought back to life. Elizaveta is successful in tricking Nikolai and Zoya into performing a ritual that they think is meant to help Nikolai. Zoya destroys the remains of The Darkling when she realizes what is happening, but The Darkling's spirit goes into the body of a man named Yuri Vendenen. So, while The Darkling does return in some form, he does not return in the one that people recognize him as.

His story in the subsequent sequel Rule of Wolves is more complicated but if the series is renewed for a third season, it's possible that the future seasons will incorporate elements of the Nikolai Lanstov duology and bring back The Darkling. It seems like the show is leaving an open possibility there with The Darkling, and we will just have to wait and see if this is a hint at the future or merely an Easter egg!