Fans don't have to wait anymore to get their first taste of what's to come to the Shadow Fold, as Netflix has released the first seven minutes of Shadow and Bone's second season. Before the series returns to the platform tomorrow, you can enjoy the first few moments from the upcoming installment, which will deal with Alina (Jessie Mei Lee) and Mal (Archie Renaux) continuing their fight against the evil Darkling (Ben Barnes), who wishes to bring darkness to the entirety of Ravka. The fate of their universe is in the pair's hands, hoping they can gather enough powers and allies in time to save their world.

The clip begins on an ominous note right out of the gate, as the show's logo can be seen fading into darkness. The mystery isn't done with the title of the adaptation disappearing, as Alina can be seen walking around town, except its clear that something is off. There's an air of caution in the air, and the Sun Summoner stands still while the world around her seems to hold a secret. After discovering the important role she must play to save her people during the events of the first season, the young hero looks like the adventure has given her a new perspective and growth. This new season might just be her toughest challenge yet.

Netflix has made a big effort in promoting the second season of their adaptation that follows the books written by Leigh Bardugo. Throughout the past week, multiple character posters have been released depicting some of the show's heroes and villains. In one of these posters, Amita Suman could be seen reprising her role as Inej Ghafa, holding a dagger to let her enemies know she is ready for battle. The character is also known as the Wraith, due to her ability to slip in and out of anywhere unseen and unheard. This particular set of skills is a perfect match for her role as a spy for the Dregs.

Who Is Joining the Cast of Shadow and Bone?

While most of the characters seen during the first season of Shadow and Bone can be expected to return for the second installment, there are a couple of interesting additions to the cast this time around. Daisy Head will make her debut in the series, portraying the role of Genya Safin. On the other hand, Danielle Galligan will play Nina Zenik, a Heartrender who is taken captive by the Fjerdans. It remains to be seen if these new faces will be allies to Alina, or if the Sun Summoner will have to continue keeping an eye behind her back.

You can watch the full trailer for the second season of Shadow and Bone below, before the episodes are available to stream on Netflix tomorrow: