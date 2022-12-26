The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.

Although the photo doesn't reveal much, it raises many questions about why the queen is looking at Genya the way she does in the photo, and what made Genya so infuriated. Regardless, it is understandable why Genya appears upset given that the last episode of Season 1 ended with an explosive turn of events, and the image somehow foreshadows what Season 2 will bring to the table.

The first season premiered on April 23, 2021, with Eric Heisserer at the helm. The story follows young Alina Starkov as she discovers that she is a Grisha, endowed with the power to control the elements in a variety of ways, whether to battle, heal, or summon sunlight. Kirigan, the shadow summoner, will be as dangerous as ever in the second season, amassing a terrifying new army of nearly immortal shadow monsters and powerful new Grisha recruits. Alina must gather her own powerful allies and embark on a journey to stand a chance against Kirigan. The second season promises adventure, peril, and an epic tale, with Alina on the run, determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka.

The main cast members of the Netflix fantasy series will be coming back for season 2, including Jessie Mei Li as Alina, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan or The Darkling, Archie Renaux as Mal Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, and Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, among others. Although familiar faces will return, fans can also expect to see new faces as Season 2 progresses, including the introduction of highly anticipated characters such as Wylan Hendriks (Jack Wolfe), Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), Tolya Yul-Bataar (Lewis Tan), and Tamar Kir-Bataar (Anna Leong Brophy).

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix with eight episodes, similar to the first season, with Heisserer still at the helm. The popular series will be returning for the second season of "new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything." You can check out a sneak peek and read the official synopsis below: