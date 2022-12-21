2022 was a big year for returning Netflix shows and 2023 plans to be no different for the popular streamer. Headlining the first part of the new year is Shadow and Bone Season 2. Based on the popular YA book series by Leigh Bardugo, the adaptation is returning in March. Now, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, fans have new images and more information about the upcoming season.

The main thing that was learned by EW’s sit down with showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind is that Season 2 will cover multiple books. Where Season 1 covered Book 1 in the Shadow and Bone trilogy and combined that source material with plot points from the Six of Crows (a book from a separate duology) Season 2 will focus on elements from the final two installments in the Shadow and Bone trilogy. This would be Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising while the series continues to build on elements from Six of Crows. “We touch on a few others in Leigh's catalog. There's a piece that's integral to the story that was Daegan's idea that I'm particularly excited about. I don't think the fans are gonna see that one coming 'cause it's a pretty deep cut,” Heisserer said while talking to EW. Fryklind added, "I don't even think that Leigh saw it coming."

EW also provided two new images for Season 2. One shows Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal (Archie Renaux) holding hands in a crowded Novyi Zem marketplace while the other image sees Jasper (Kit Young) meeting with a demolition expert named Wylan (Jack Wolfe) who plays heavily into the Six of Crows novel. However, while that's the case, Season 2 isn’t using the plot of that specific novel. Heisserer explains, “That is a beefy and robust story that requires its own lane”, and that there will be "definite nods to the Crows storylines in those books". Heisserer also teases a bit of Wylan’s character saying:

"I love that he is so good with chemicals and with music. And he is also so pure. You wouldn't expect some of these things to be within the same character, yet they do coexist. He is highly observant of human behavior. He's the kind of crew member who is fully committed to his role and to being a part of the team."

Season 1 was all about remixing things from the Shadow and Bones universe to keep fans of the books on their toes. Season 2 will continue to bend the pre-established lore, picking up the plot threads that led all our favorite characters to the same boat in the Season 1 finale. However, don’t expect the group to stay together for too long. The showrunners remind fans that these very different characters were all on their own sort of quests and will mostly be going their separate ways in Season 2. For example Sun Summoner Alina and Mal were going across the True Sea while the Crows consisting of Kaz (Freddy Carter), Inej (Amita Suman), and Jesper were making a plan to solve their troubles back home in Ketterdam.

Wylan and Nina (Danielle Galligan), who sounds like she’s joining the Crows on their latest adventure, will be disrupting the team of thieves’ dynamic this season. However, when it comes to Alina and Mal, Fryklind says she’s “nervous” for the pair this coming season. The new romantic duo is on the run after faking Alina's death, so they could get her power to a level where they can finally break down the Fold. "They're certainly not in the same place as they were in season 1," Heisserer says. "They've made some pretty big decisions together that they soon discover means they're all or nothing, and that puts a lot of stress on each other. I, too, am worried for them." Their main concern remains to be Kirigan (Ben Barnes) who survived the battle in the Fold.

Shadow and Bone in its first season was one of the best shows Netflix ever produced. From its breathtaking visuals to its great action to its thrilling character arcs and endlessly lovable cast, this is one of the best YA adaptations ever to grace TV or film. The rich lore alone is enough to turn anyone into a fan overnight.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is premiering on Netflix March 16, 2023, and will once again consist of eight episodes. Until then, you can check EW's new photos below: