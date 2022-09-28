After months of waiting, Shadow and Bone has released a teaser trailer for Season 2. The Netflix show garnered a passionate following after its first season and fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 2 and all the new characters and plot lines it will bring. Shadow and Bone follows the combined stories of the Grisha trilogy and the Six of Crows duology written by Leigh Bardugo. The show condenses the timelines of these two stories, so they exist simultaneously. On one side, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) the Sun Summoner, and her childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux) uncover the truth about the Darkling (Ben Barnes) and work to undermine him. On the other, the Crows are a band of criminals and thieves taking whatever jobs they can to earn the money they all desperately need. Both halves of this story will see interesting, fan-favorite additions to their lineups in the coming season so here’s a rundown on whose joining up.

Patrick Gibson Is Nikolai

Image via Netflix

Patrick Gibson is assuming the role of the roguish Nikolai. Initially introduced to us as the privateer Sturmhond, we learn his true identity is something of a mystery. Nikolai has taken to the sea for years, aiding in the Ravkan war efforts or gallivanting in equal turn. He’s a cocky and brash man, but he is someone who has the skill and strength to back that up. He’s liable to piss off just as many people as he charms. His ship the Hummingbird is also home to two other new faces we’ll be meeting this season: Nikolai’s most trusted crew members.

Gibson is best known for his role as Steve Winchell in the mystery science fiction series The OA. He also appeared as Robert Gilson in the 2019 biopic Tolkien. Like many of the Shadow and Bone cast members he seems to be a relatively fresh face.

Jack Wolfe as Wylan

Image via Netflix

Wylan Hendricks is a wily character, beloved by fans who missed him in the first season. He’ll be brought to life in the coming season by Jack Wolfe. Joining our flock of Crows this season, Wylan is a bit of an odd pick at first. Unlike the other Crows, Wylan has no history of crime. Quite the opposite in fact, though his true lineage is unclear for a time it’s immediately apparent to anyone from the Barrel when someone doesn’t belong. Wylan’s proper upbringing in the merchant class sticks out like a sore thumb, but his skills are unmatched. As was teased in Season 1, the Crows find him to be an effective demolitions expert.

Unlike most of his cast mates, Jack Wolfe is known more from the stage than the screen. He has worked with both the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. He’s been in theatrical productions of Pinocchio and Sweeney Todd. Wolfe is also set to appear in the upcoming German musical fantasy film, The Magic Flute.

RELATED: 'Shadow and Bone: Destinies' Role Play Game in Early Development

Anna Leong Brophy As Tamar Kir-Bataar

Image via Netflix

Nikolai’s crew isn’t complete without Tamar Kir-Bataar (played by Anna Leong Brophy). Tamar has been a part of the Hummingbird’s crew from day one and is a loyal friend to its captain, Nikolai. She and her twin brother are both devout worshippers of the Saints, believing Grisha powers are a divine gift. Tamar is a fearless warrior fighting with duel swords which she wields with deadly accuracy. She herself is also a Grisha Heartrender which makes her an especially formidable opponent.

Anna Leong Brophy has done a variety of work from short films to audiobooks. She’s made appearances on shows like Eastenders and Berlin Station though she’s perhaps best known as a comedian. She hosts a podcast called Still Legit with her comedy partner Emily Lloyd-Saini.

Lewis Tan As Tolya Yul-Bataar

Image via Netflix

Lewis Tan will be portraying Tolya Yul-Bataar, the twin brother of Tamar Kir-Bataar. Like his sister, he’s a devout believer in the Saints and a fellow Heartrender. He’s slightly more resigned than his sister, an icy affect where she is fiery, but the two are closely bonded and equally dedicated to their captain. He’s more of a scholar than his sister with a love for epic poetry. Both Tolya and Tamar, like Alina, have origins in Shu Han but have ended up citizens of Ravka. This has unfortunately made them targets of some racial prejudice.

Lewis Tan has a number of notable appearances under his belt. As both an actor and martial artist his versatility made him an asset, doing stunt work in films like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Olympus has fallen. Recently, he played Cole Young in 2021’s Mortal Kombat, and he was in the principal cast of Netflix’s Wu Assassins.

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone will come to Netflix in 2023. With all these characters introduced, the Crows plot line will finally be able to truly take off and the ever-growing network of allies Alina and Mal are constructing will gain some valuable assets. Fans can’t wait to see these characters take on new adventures in the coming season.