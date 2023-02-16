There's only one month left until fans will get to return to the Grishaverse with Shadow and Bone Season 2. With so little time left, Netflix is gearing up to release the full trailer tomorrow for the upcoming season. In anticipation of the first full look at what's to come following Season 1's battle with General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), the streamer released a new poster via the show's official Twitter account that highlights the series' three main characters and teases that "Every power has a price."

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is set to adapt two more books of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse series of YA fantasy novels, Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising. Season 1 married together the other two books, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, to tell the story of the young orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a Grisha or magic user who discovers she's the prophesied Sun Summoner who possesses the power to vanquish the dark creatures of the Shadow Fold. Her quest is far from easy, evading capture or worse from those eager to stop her all while learning to control the powers she now knows are in her grasp. The other half of the series focuses on The Crows, a group of criminals with their own goals in mind led by Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter).

Season 2 expects to follow the plot of Siege and Storm fairly closely with Alina and her companion Mal (Archie Renaux) still on the run from The Darkling aka Kirigan. After retreating to the Shadow Fold, however, he emerges more powerful than ever with the full intent of finishing what he started and plunging Ravka into darkness. The poster, then, has him looming over Alina and Mal with dark clouds and thunder heralding his return. Alina is at the center of the dark, fiery poster with her powers at the ready, showing she'll be willing to fight when the time is right to try to put the Darkling to rest.

Who Else Appears in Shadow & Bone Season 2?

While Season 2 will see all of Shadow & Bone's main cast return for another round, an exciting note for fans of the books is all the new characters that will finally make it to the screen. Season 2 will introduce Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy as the twins Tolya and Tamar respectively, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov who also goes under the moniker of the privateer Sturmhond, and Jack Wolfe as the Crows' demolitions expert Wylan who is also the other half of the fan-favorite ship Wesper.

The returning cast features Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, Sujaya Dasgupta, Daisy Head, and Luke Pasqualino among others with many set to get a bigger spotlight with the series' return. Eric Heisserer will continue to helm the show as well through its eight new episodes.

Shadow & Bone returns for Season 2 on Netflix on March 16. Check out the new poster below and stay tuned here at Collider for coverage of the new trailer tomorrow.