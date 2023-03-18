If you ever wanted to take a look at what daily life looks like beyond the Dark Fold, now is your chance! Netflix has shared a couple of official behind-the-scenes photographs showing the cast of Shadow and Bone on the set of the show's second season. Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes and Amita Suman are some of the actors that can be seen in the portraits, which resemble something right out of a school picture day. Of course, the hunt for the Sun Summoner is much more dangerous than a school portrait, and its protagonists are about to find out why.

After the events of the first season, Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal (Renaux) are on the run, hiding from all the people who are hunting Ravka's last hope. While sneaking away from their enemies, Alina and Mal are set on a collision course to face the return of the Darkling (Barnes). The evil Shadow Summoner survived his apparent demise from the last installment, and he is determined to get his revenge. The consequences of the previous battle are permanently marked on Kirigan's face, as the character got his own set of bad guy scars. With his menacing new look, the Darkling is ready to sink the Grishaverse into chaos.

At the beginning of the new episodes, Alina is separated from the Crows – Kaz (Freddy Carter), Inej (Suman) and Kit (Jesper Fahey) – who now have to answer to the people that hired them to kidnap the protagonist in the first place.That will prove to be a difficult task, as Sturmhond (Patrick Gibson) is a pirate who doesn't like to deal with excuses. The crew will have to use their signature sneaky abilities to work their way out of their predicament.

Image via Netflix

What's Next for The Grishaverse on Netflix?

If you just can't get enough about Alina and Mal's world after the second season of Shadow and Bone, you might want to know there's a possibility for expansion beyond the Dark Fold. Over the course of last week, Eric Heisserer, the showrunner behind the adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's novels, stated if the new episodes of Shadow and Bone gain enough viewership, a spin-off starring the Crows might be on the table. Time will tell if the franchise will continue to grow, or if it will be swallowed by the darkness.

You can check out the behind-the-scenes portraits from the set of the second season of Shadow and Bone below: