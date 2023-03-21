The second season of Netflix's Shadow and Bone, debuted on the streaming platform on March 16, introducing new dynamic characters in the series based on Leigh Bardugo's best-selling YA novel series. Season 2 arrived with brand-new locations that play vital parts in story's progression. For fans who want a closer look at the set, Jesper Fahey (Kit Young) and Wylan Hendricks (Jack Wolfe) have got everyone covered with their recently released video tour of the set, taking viewers to the fantastical Grishaverse.

In the clip, Young and Wolfe take viewers on a tour of some of the sets from the second season of Shadow and Bone, including Sturmhond's ship and Morozova's workshop. Young pointed out that some of the new characters – particularly Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), Tolya Yul-Bataar (Lewis Tan), and Tamar Kir-Bataar (Anna Leong Brophy) – will be on the Sturmhond's ship, which, in Young's words, is kind of a combination of a sleeping area, kitchen, and cannon area that looks like a "loft apartment." The actor then added that the ship has a lot of secrets and teased that viewers will be pleased with how things will unfold as Season 2 progresses.

Onto the next set, the duo take viewers to Morozova's workshop, which will appear on the latter part of the second season, where Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), Malyen "Mal" Oretsev (Archie Renaux), and Baghra (Zoë Wanamaker) embark on a journey to find the Firebird. Wolfe revealed that the entire set was designed to look like rocks. He also showcased the handcrafted scrolls and hand-drawn scriptures that will be seen in the series.

Who Is Starring in Shadow and Bone Season 2?

The second season of the epic drama brings back familiar faces, including Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, and Calahan Skogman as Matthias, as well as Young as the highly trained sharpshooter member of the Crows, Jesper Fahey. Apart from original cast members, the second season of the series also introduced new faces, including Gibson, Tan, and Brophy, with Wolfe joining the cast as the Crows' alchemist Wylan Hendricks, who is a love interest to Young's character, which fans of the books call "Wesper."

Shadow and Bone Season 2 continues to follow the novels from Bardugo's Grisha trilogy as well as her Six of Crows duology. The first season, released in April 2021, sees Alina and Mal running away from the enemies, all while preparing for the return of the Darkling, later revealed to be General Kirigan, whom Alina work edwith before realizing his true evil identity. As soon as she discovers that she is a Grisha with an ability to control elements, particularly summoning sunlight, she is determined to save Ravka from the threat of the Shadow Fold. In Season 2, though, General Kirigan comes back stronger with a new set of soldiers and recruits. With more characters and stories being introduced, danger also looms on the surface, with Alina still fighting to save her world, Ravka, from total destruction.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. You can watch Wylan and Jesper's video tour below: