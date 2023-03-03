We're only two weeks away from venturing back into the Fold with Season 2 of Netflix's hit series Shadow and Bone. While waiting for the new episodes to hit the streamer on March 16, Netflix has provided fans with the perfect way to pass the time, releasing the first single from the Season 2 soundtrack, titled "Come Sail Away."

From composer Joseph Trapanese, the Season 2 soundtrack combines a host of different musical styles, instruments and traditions meant to represent each group of characters as they spread throughout the land, searching for a way to survive, thrive, or even seek revenge. While the first single is available now, fans won't have to wait long to listen to the rest, as the full album comes out March 10.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), now on the run with her best friend Mal (Archie Renaux), while the broody Darkling aka General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) attempts to track them down, all while Alina's formidable powers continue to grow. Meanwhile, the Crows Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young) find themselves caught in a struggle in the Barrel until they get the chance at the heist of a lifetime.

Image via Netflix

In addition, Season 2 also features the return of Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenick, and Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar. Joining them are series newcomers Lewis Tan, Patrick Gibson, Anna Leong Brophy, and Jack Wolfe.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres March 16 on Netflix. The full soundtrack will be available for download on March 10, but in the meantime you can listen to "Come Sail Away" here. Check out the full track list and the Season 2 trailer below:

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (Soundtrack From the Netflix Series) Tracklist: