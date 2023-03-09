The second season of Netflix's sweeping fantasy drama Shadow and Bone draws ever closer, and with the March 16 release date looming on the horizon, the streamer is keen to give fans little hints of what they can expect when they return to the Grishaverse in just over a week. With the soundtrack to the hit series set to release on March 10, Collider is excited to exclusively reveal one of the tracks from the upcoming album, with the tragically ominous title "I Can't Lose You."
The track comes from composer Joseph Trapanese, whose soundtrack for the fantasy series is made up of different musical motifs and instruments meant to represent the characters. From strings to signify Alina (Jessie Mei Li), Mal (Archie Renaux), and the Darkling (Ben Barnes) to Romani instrumentation for the Crows, the soundtrack boasts a wide variety of music. In the case of "I Can't Lose You," the track seems to be from one of the series more dramatic moment, if the haunting tones are any indication.
Also reprising their roles from last season are Freddy Carter, Amita Suman and Kit Young as the Crows Kaz Brekker, Inej Ghafa and Jesper Fahey, Danielle Galligan as heartrender Nina Zenick, and Calahan Skogman as the one-time Grisha hunter Matthias Helvar.
Also joining the cast this season are series newcomers Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy as siblings Tolya Yul-Bataar and Tamar Kir-Bataar, and Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendricks.
Shadow and Bone Season 2 begins streaming on Netflix on March 16. Check out the new track "I Can't Lose You" below, ahead of the full soundtrack release on March 10, as well as the official synopsis:
Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner. Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone returns for a second season of new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.