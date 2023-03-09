The second season of Netflix's sweeping fantasy drama Shadow and Bone draws ever closer, and with the March 16 release date looming on the horizon, the streamer is keen to give fans little hints of what they can expect when they return to the Grishaverse in just over a week. With the soundtrack to the hit series set to release on March 10, Collider is excited to exclusively reveal one of the tracks from the upcoming album, with the tragically ominous title "I Can't Lose You."

The track comes from composer Joseph Trapanese, whose soundtrack for the fantasy series is made up of different musical motifs and instruments meant to represent the characters. From strings to signify Alina (Jessie Mei Li), Mal (Archie Renaux), and the Darkling (Ben Barnes) to Romani instrumentation for the Crows, the soundtrack boasts a wide variety of music. In the case of "I Can't Lose You," the track seems to be from one of the series more dramatic moment, if the haunting tones are any indication.

Also reprising their roles from last season are Freddy Carter, Amita Suman and Kit Young as the Crows Kaz Brekker, Inej Ghafa and Jesper Fahey, Danielle Galligan as heartrender Nina Zenick, and Calahan Skogman as the one-time Grisha hunter Matthias Helvar.

Image via Netflix

Also joining the cast this season are series newcomers Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy as siblings Tolya Yul-Bataar and Tamar Kir-Bataar, and Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendricks.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 begins streaming on Netflix on March 16. Check out the new track "I Can't Lose You" below, ahead of the full soundtrack release on March 10, as well as the official synopsis: