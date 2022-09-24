Despite the temptation of the Darkling, it looks like Alina and Mal will be locking lips this season.

Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) has returned, and this is one Sun Summoner that has no intention of backing down. The teaser also introduces a newcomer to the cast, though a beloved character from the book series: Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson) who already has excellent chemistry with the rest of his compatriots.

While the short teaser doesn't reveal much of the second season's plot, it does provide a long-awaited glimpse into where everyone is when the series returns. After being imprisoned after befriending Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan), Matthias (Calahan Skogman) can be spotted being hauled somewhere shirtless and in chains. Nina seems to be in good spirits, however, wherever she is in the teaser. Elsewhere, the Crows are well-armed, as always, with Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young) brandishing their weapons of choice. And it wouldn't be Shadow and Bone without the appearance of Alina's childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux) or her romantic paramour-turned dangerous nemesis Aleksander Kirigan (Ben Barnes) lurking in the shadows. Naturally, The Darkling is talking about sacrificing things that are most precious to someone—because when is he not being tall, dark, and menacing?

Fans of the books will know how most of Season 2 will go down, though the inclusion of the Crows does bring together two of Leigh Bardugo's series into one unified story. Though the series is far more than its ships, the fanbase is always eager to see where their favorite ships are headed—and Malinas this teaser is definitely for you. Sorry Darklinas, I'm just as disappointed as you are! At least Zoya (Sujaya Dasqupta) will be around to be jealous of Alina's relationship with Mal and flirt with him.

The Season 2 cast also includes Zoë Wanamaker, Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head, Simon Sears, Howard Charles, Julian Kostov, Kevin Eldon, Jasmine Blackborow, GabrielleBrooks, and Luke Pasqualino.

Stayed tuned for September 26th when we get to share an exciting Grishaverse-related exclusive. While you wait, feast your eyes on the new teaser for Season 2:

