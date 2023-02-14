Netflix has released a teaser ahead of the upcoming release of Shadow and Bone Season 2. The new teaser of the YA fantasy novel adaptation series was released on the streamer’s Twitter, and is enough to get fans excited ahead of its March 16 release.

Shadow and Bone first premiered on Netflix on April 23, 2021, with Eric Heisserer as Showrunner. Like the Grishaverse book series, the TV show is set in a fantasy world which has people with magical abilities to control the elements, known as Grisha. Shadow and Bone follows young orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) who discovers that she is the prophesied Sun Summoner, who has the power to destroy the deadly creatures in the Shadow Fold. The season also combines the story of Bardugo’s Six of Crows, following the Crows, a gang of thieves led by Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter). The Crows take on a dangerous job in a bid to turn their lives around, but things don’t go as they plan.

The new teaser reveals the return of General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) also known as The Darkling. In the clip, The Darkling is seen announcing his terrifying return after the events of Season 1. He also comes with new shadow friends who look like they are ready to destroy all things. The Darkling, who is a shadow summoner, was formerly the General of the Second Army until it was revealed that he is the creator of the Shadow Fold and the evil that lives in the fold. Although, The Darkling’s return is scary for the characters of Grishaverse, to fans of the show his return is exciting, and it leaves many anticipating the next phase. Netflix had previously released images teasing the plot of season 2 with Genya looking distressed and Alina and Mal on a ship. It was also revealed that season 2 will cover the last two installments of the Grisha trilogy, Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising.

Who Stars in 'Shadow and Bone'?

The Shadow and Bone series is based on the combination of bestselling novels Grisha trilogy and Six of Crows duology written by Leigh Bardugo. The first season was an instant success among audiences, especially with fans of Bardugo’s books.

Alongside Li, Barnes, and Carter, other Shadow and Bone cast members include Archie Renaux as Mal, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helver, Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya, Daisy Head as Genya, Simon Sears as Ivan, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, and Luke Pasqualino. New cast members include Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Jack Wolfe (The Witcher), Patrick Gibson (The OA), and Anna Leong Brophy (Traces).

Shadow and Bone season 2 will premiere on March 16. Watch the new teaser below: