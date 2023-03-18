During Season 2 of Shadow and Bone we are introduced to many new characters, learn more about the old ones and say goodbye to others. As the season that hosts the demise of the Fold and the unity of Ravka, some characters were inevitably not going to see the dry land where the Fold used to be. But the characters that did survive the season, survived with scars, wounds and consequences.

Alive: The Crows

Image via Netflix

Fortunately, our favorite gang of misfits survives season 2 and even expands their group. Throughout the season, the group has brushes death a couple of times, particularly when they are poisoned with orange gas that causes hallucinations but are saved by the quick wits of new member and demolition expert Wylan Hendricks (Jack Wolfe). By the end, we are relieved to see the original trio, Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), still standing. However, Inej leaves the gang to locate her family who are still enslaved while the others return to Ketterdam to begin their new lucrative heist with their new Heartrender, Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan). We also see Nina's Fjerdan lover survive the show, Matthias Helvar (Calahan Skogman), though he is stuck in the notorious prison Hellgate.

Dead: Baghra Morozova

Image via Netflix

Baghra's (Zoe Wanamaker) past sins catch up with her in this season as she reflects on how she raised the Darkling (Ben Barnes) with values of "strength, cunning, but never compassion," taking partial responsibility for his actions. So it wasn't a surprise when she commanded Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux) to leave the Morozova crypt after interrupting the Darkling's spiritual connection attack at Alina. Feigning a horrific Cut allowed her to get close to the Darkling, giving her an opportunity to remove the hand that had the antler piece embedded in it, severing his connection with Alina. If anything, Baghra knows how to make a stunning exit, elegantly drifting off into black ash in her ethereal state while the Darkling held her sobbing.

Alive: Genya Safin and Zoya Nazyalensky

Image via Netflix

Genya (Daisy Head) has some close calls throughout this season, having to persevere through multiple nichevo'ya attacks, the first of which left her scarred on the right side of her face and forced to wear an eye-patch. In contrast, Zoya (Sujaya Dasgupta) spent her time battling alongside the crows and finally in the Fold with Alina, fighting off nichevo'yas to protect her. Although the two spent majority of the show apart, they were ultimately reunited as they formed an impromptu "triumvirate" with Alina to heal Ravka.

Dead(?): David Kostyk

Image via Netflix

David (Luke Pasqualino) manages to redeem himself in the second season after sticking by the Darkling's side throughout the first season. In the end, it is his love for Genya that drives him to protectively seal her away from the threat of the nichevo'ya and sacrifice himself instead. However, since his death is off-screen, and we never see a body, there could be a slight chance that he survives. Either way, that doesn't stop our hearts from breaking while Genya curls up weeping as she finds his hidden ruby and diagrams for an engagement ring.

Alive: Nikolai Lanstov (Sturmhond)

Image via Netflix

With his first appearance in Season 2, Nikolai (Patrick Gibson) instantly piques the interest of viewers everywhere. From his adventurous spirit as Sturmhond to his cheeky but generous demeanor as prince Lanstov, it is easy to see how he quickly became a fan favorite. Although he survives the season, he isn't left unscathed. On the morning of his coronation Nikolai is faced with a disturbing sight in the mirror. It's clear that a nichevo'ya has attached itself to him, leaving a grim scar on his back with black tendrils that seem to be growing.

Dead and Alive? Mal Oretsev

Image via Netflix

When the show's biggest plot twist was revealed, Mal's death was sealed. As a descendant of Morozova's second daughter, Mal was doomed to inherit the trait of being the third amplifier: the firebird. For the Fold to be eradicated, Alina must have all three of Morozova's amplifiers to maximize her powers, and as such Mal's death was a pre-requisite. As they enter the depths of the Fold in the climax, it seems that merely touching Mal gave Aline enough power to complete her duty, but the Darkling interjected by attacking Mal. In his dying moments, he urged Alina to plunge a knife into his heart to complete the amplification ritual, resulting in his death and the dissipation of the darkness. But Mal's journey doesn't end here. He is revived by Alina through the dangerous use of merzost and relinquished from his role as an amplifier. However, his loss of purpose drives him to become a privateer and take over Nikolai's role as Sturmhond, ending the season with Alina and Mal parting ways.

Alive: Alina Starkov

Image via Netflix

The Darkling's newfound companions, the nichevo'ya, and the Fold prove to be no match for Alina once she is in possession of all three of Morozova's amplifiers. Her resolve throughout the season tends to waver whenever Mal is involved, and as we all know, high-pressure circumstances can't afford hesitations. These moments of uncertainty culminate in the wretched scene of watching Mal die, as Alina is stranded on the ground, unable to focus on anything except Mal. With his assurance, she finally achieves her goal but then proceeds to compromise herself by performing merzost. The price of Mal's life was his departure from hers. But in the final scene, Alina makes a comeback by performing the Cut on a Fjerdan attacker during Nicklai's coronation, showing her power as the Shadow Summoner.

Dead: Aleksander Morozova (The Darkling)

Image via Netflix

Returning to the second season weak and plagued by nichevo'ya, the Darkling's actions and decisions were mostly based on emotions, ultimately leading to his downfall. When he attacked Mal and Alina in the Fold, he was simultaneously shot in the stomach by Mal. The Darkling could only watch in awe as Alina cleared the darkness. In the end, he is killed by the blade of Neshyenyer by Alina as he reminisced on his one peaceful moment. To avoid him resurrecting again, the Grisha ensure they burn his body with Genya, Zoya, and Alina lighting the pyre themselves, though whether he stays dead is a decision for future seasons.